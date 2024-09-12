Spain midfielder Gavi has returned to training with Barcelona almost 10 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). (More Football News)
Gavi underwent surgery after suffering the injury during Spain's Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last November, causing him to miss the rest of the season.
He also sat out Euro 2024 as La Roja won a record-breaking fourth continental crown, beating England 2-1 in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
On Thursday, Barcelona posted a video to social media of the 20-year-old training with his team-mates.
However, he is not expected to make his return to competitive action just yet, with Barca's next match seeing them face Catalan rivals Girona on Sunday.
Under new head coach Hansi Flick, the Blaugrana have made a perfect start to the season, with four wins from four games putting them top of LaLiga, four points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.