La Liga 2023-24: Girona FC Clinch European Football With 4-1 Win Over Struggling Cadiz

Girona guaranteed they will be playing European football next season with a 4-1 thumping of struggling Cadiz in LaLiga. (More Football News)
After last weekend’s defeat by Atletico Madrid, third-placed Girona moved seven points clear of the capital side ahead of their meeting with Alaves on Sunday.
They took the lead in the ninth minute, Eric Garcia heading in Savio’s cross, and Yangel Herrera then saw a shot saved before Ivan Martin doubled the advantage with 22 minutes gone with a shot into the bottom corner.
Maxi Gomez had a header blocked as Cadiz sought a way back into the match but Girona nearly found a third just before half-time, Savio hitting the bar with a shot from outside the box.
The visitors, who are six points from safety, made changes for the second half and they came out positively, Chris Ramos twice going close while Lucas Pires also had a shot saved.
But Girona added a third in the 71st minute through Artem Dovbyk, whose shot found the bottom corner.
Cadiz kept pushing and got their goal in the 81st minute when Gonzalo Escalante found the net from close range following a corner.
But a minute later Girona struck again, this time Portu adding the final flourish on a historic night for the Catalan side.