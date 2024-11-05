Football

Mbappe Must Adapt To Madrid Role, Forget 'Best In World' Vinicius: Benzema

Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but has failed to score in his last five games

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has struggled lately
Kylian Mbappe must learn to play as a central striker at Real Madrid because he cannot displace Vinicius Junior on the left wing. (More Football News)

Those were the words of Los Blancos' second-highest scorer of all time, Karim Benzema. 

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Madrid since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but has failed to score in his last five games. 

The 26-year-old has been deployed in a more central role since under Carlo Ancelotti, as opposed to the wide role where he enjoyed success with the Parisiens. 

"The problem, in my opinion, is that [Mbappe] is not a central striker, even with the national team, every time he plays as a number nine he doesn't feel right, because that's not his position," Benzema said on Spanish television show El Chiringuito.

"On the left, he's got a guy who's at the same level as him, Vinicius, so there is a problem.

"You can't play Vinicius as a number nine or on the right, because when he plays on the left he makes the difference in every game.

"Mbappe isn't a real number nine. People ask a lot of him and he's under a lot of pressure, this isn't Paris Saint-Germain."

The France captain has underperformed his expected goals (xG) figure in LaLiga by 1.75 this term, recording a shot conversion rate of just 18.18% from his 33 total attempts.

He has also missed seven big chances, with only Real Betis duo Abde Ezzalzouli and Vitor Roque (both eight) and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (11) wasting more in LaLiga. 

In Madrid's last game, a 4-0 Clasico defeat, Mbappe recorded just 27 touches. Only Aurelien Tchouameni (24) registered fewer among those who started the encounter.

Benzema also endured a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital, netting just nine goals in his 33 appearances in all competitions in his debut season after his move from Lyon.

He would, however, go on to become one of Madrid's best ever players, scoring 354 times in 648 outings, a total that puts him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) in the club's history. 

Benzema won 25 major honours during his time at the club, also scooping the Ballon d'Or in 2022, and had some advice for his compatriot moving forward. 

"Don't give up, because I don't think he's going to push Vinicius to move. He's the best player in the world at the moment," Benzema added. 

"Mbappe needs to get it into his head that today he's a number nine, and forget about the left flank for a while."

Mbappe will be back in action for Madrid on Tuesday when they face Milan in the Champions League. 

