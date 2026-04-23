Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2025-26: Matias Hernandez Late Strike Seals 2–1 Win For Tuskers

Summary of this article
Kerala Blasters FC beat Odisha FC 2–1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a stoppage-time header from Matías Hernández sealing the result
Víctor Bertomeu scored early for Kerala, while Rahim Ali equalised for Odisha FC in the first half in a balanced contest
Kerala Blasters FC move to ninth with 11 points; Odisha FC remain 13th with six points after a late defensive lapse proved costly
Kerala Blasters FC defeated Odisha FC 2–1 in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a stoppage-time goal deciding a closely contested match.
Víctor Bertomeu opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters FC in the 12th minute, before Rahim Ali equalised for Odisha FC in the 27th minute. The match remained level until the final minutes, when substitute Matías Hernández scored in stoppage time to secure all three points for the home side.
With the win, Kerala Blasters FC move to ninth place with 11 points from 11 matches. Odisha FC remain 13th with six points from eight games. Bertomeu was named Player of the Match for his contribution in attack.
Kerala Blasters FC started the match on the front foot, with Kévin Yoke active on the left flank and creating early pressure. The opening goal came after sustained pressure inside the box, as a blocked attempt from Hitesh Sharma fell to Bertomeu, who finished from close range.
Odisha FC responded well after conceding and began to grow into the game. Their equaliser came in the 27th minute when Rahim Ali finished a move involving Hitesh Sharma, placing the ball into the bottom corner.
The remainder of the first half saw both teams create chances. Kerala Blasters FC went close through Francisco Feuillassier and Nihal Sudheesh, while Odisha FC remained dangerous on the counterattack through Rahim Ali.
Odisha FC started the second half with more possession and created pressure through set-pieces and corners. Arsh Anwer Shaikh made several saves to keep Kerala Blasters FC level, while the defence handled sustained periods of pressure.
As the match progressed, both sides had spells in control but clear chances were limited. Kerala Blasters FC continued to build through Yoke in midfield, while Odisha FC looked to exploit space in transition.
The winning goal came in the 90+3rd minute from a corner. Ebindas Y delivered the ball into the box and Matías Hernández headed home from close range.
Kerala Blasters FC briefly added another goal through Yoke, but it was ruled out for offside. Odisha FC had one final attempt in stoppage time, which went wide.
Kerala Blasters FC held on to secure a 2–1 win in a tightly contested match decided in the closing moments.