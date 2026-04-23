Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Yellow Army Face Juggernauts As OFC Announce Starting XI

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025–26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Matchday 10 fixture of the Indian Super League as KBFC take on OFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on Thursday, April 23

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26 Updates
Karim in action for Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2025-26 X
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 10 fixture of the Indian Super League as KBFC take on OFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on Thursday, April 23. Kerala Blasters head into this clash with improved form, winning two of their last three games, while Odisha FC arrive under pressure after recent setbacks, having conceded 12 goals in seven matches. The Juggernauts will look to bounce back, but the Tuskers, backed by home support, aim to continue their momentum. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST, with live broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and streaming on FanCode.
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Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: OFC Starting 11

Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Preview

Matchday 10 of the Indian Super League sees Kerala Blasters FC host Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on Thursday, April 23. The Tuskers come in with renewed confidence after winning two of their last three matches, recovering from an inconsistent start, while the Juggernauts are struggling for rhythm, having conceded 12 goals in seven games and slipping down the table.

Odisha will be eager to arrest their slide and grab vital away points, but Kerala, backed by home support, will look to extend their momentum and climb further up the standings.

The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.

Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Streaming Info

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will kick-off at 7:30PM and the West Coast derby can be live streamed on the FanCode app/wesbite as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.

Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Hello!

Good evening, we’re back with another live blog as Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC, stay tuned for live updates.

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