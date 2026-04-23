Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Yellow Army Face Juggernauts As OFC Announce Starting XI

Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: OFC Starting 11
Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Preview
Matchday 10 of the Indian Super League sees Kerala Blasters FC host Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on Thursday, April 23. The Tuskers come in with renewed confidence after winning two of their last three matches, recovering from an inconsistent start, while the Juggernauts are struggling for rhythm, having conceded 12 goals in seven games and slipping down the table.
Odisha will be eager to arrest their slide and grab vital away points, but Kerala, backed by home support, will look to extend their momentum and climb further up the standings.
The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.
Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Streaming Info
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will kick-off at 7:30PM and the West Coast derby can be live streamed on the FanCode app/wesbite as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.
Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Hello!
Good evening, we’re back with another live blog as Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC, stay tuned for live updates.