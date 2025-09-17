Football

JUV 4-4 BVB, Champions League: Old Lady Snatch Late Leveller In Turin Thriller

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus drew 4-4 in Turin. Juventus substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored one goal in stoppage time and then set up the equalizer for English defender Lloyd Kelly. In the second season of the new league-phase format, the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The next 16 teams enter a two-leg playoff, with eight advancing. Dortmund were only behind for 13.2% of their total match time in the Champions League last season. Only runners-up Inter (6.6%) trailed for a lower proportion of their games, and Niko Kovac's team were the ones who got in the ascendancy not once, but three times.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, left, celebrates with Dusan Vlahovic after the Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

1/9
UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Lloyd Kelly, second from right, celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

2/9
Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
Champions League 2025-26: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Yan Couto, left, celebrates with Julian Brandt after scoring a goal during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

3/9
Champions League 2025-26: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring a goal during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Ramy Bensebain celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

6/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
Champions League Soccer Match: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, left, scores a goal during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

7/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Champions League Soccer Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Lois Openda, center, fights for the ball with Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

8/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
Spain Soccer Champions League: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, left, fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

9/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Spain Soccer Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, left, fights for the ball with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during a Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in Turin, Italy.

