JUV 4-4 BVB, Champions League: Old Lady Snatch Late Leveller In Turin Thriller

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus drew 4-4 in Turin. Juventus substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored one goal in stoppage time and then set up the equalizer for English defender Lloyd Kelly. In the second season of the new league-phase format, the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The next 16 teams enter a two-leg playoff, with eight advancing. Dortmund were only behind for 13.2% of their total match time in the Champions League last season. Only runners-up Inter (6.6%) trailed for a lower proportion of their games, and Niko Kovac's team were the ones who got in the ascendancy not once, but three times.