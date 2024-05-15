Football

Jurgen Klopp's Assistant Pep Lijnders To Take Charge At Salzburg

Initially working under Brendan Rodgers, Pep Lijnders has played a key role in Jurgen Klopp's staff since the German took over at Anfield in October 2015

Pep Lijnders is joining Salzburg.
Jurgen Klopp's long-time assistant Pep Lijnders has agreed to take over at Salzburg, the Austrian club and Liverpool have confirmed. (More Football News)

Lijnders joined the Reds in 2014 as under-16s coach, before he became first-team development coach a year later.

Initially working under Brendan Rodgers, Lijnders has played a key role in Klopp's staff since the German took over at Anfield in October 2015.

It was confirmed in January that Lijnders would join Klopp in leaving Liverpool, and the Dutchman will now take a step into management, having agreed a three-year deal with Salzburg.

"I am very proud to become the new head coach of Salzburg," said Lijnders.

"This is a real privilege for me. After PSV, Porto and Liverpool, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development.

"I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on an attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

"My family has visited the city before and was overwhelmed by its beauty and the friendliness of the people. That was the last and important step for me in choosing Salzburg."

This is Lijnders' second managerial position, after a brief spell at NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders will be joined by another of Liverpool's backroom staff, Vitor Matos, who will serve as his assistant. They are replacing Gerhard Struber, who was dismissed in April by 17-time Austrian champions Salzburg.

The duo, along with Klopp and the rest of his staff, will celebrate the end of their glorious Liverpool tenure when the Reds take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

