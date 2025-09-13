Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: RMA Boss Xabi Alonso Optimistic Over Early Jude Bellingham Return

Spanish media initially reported in July that Bellingham would face 12 weeks on the sidelines, but Alonso believes he could make an earlier return after he returned to non-contact training

  • RMA boss optimistic about Jude Bellingham's recovery from shoulder injury

  • Bellingham has not featured for Madrid in LaLiga this season

  • Spanish media initially reported in July that Bellingham would face 12 weeks on the sidelines

Xabi Alonso is optimistic about Jude Bellingham's recovery from a shoulder injury and hopes he can return to action for Real Madrid before October.

Bellingham has not featured for Madrid in LaLiga this season after having shoulder surgery following their Club World Cup campaign.

He had been suffering from the issue since November 2023, when he dislocated his left shoulder in a league match, and had been playing with a support brace since then.

Spanish media initially reported in July that Bellingham would face 12 weeks on the sidelines, but Alonso believes he could make an earlier return after he returned to non-contact training.

"I want to be a little optimistic and hope that he'll be back before October," Alonso told a press conference. "He's doing some partial training, without contact, because we are protecting him.

"Jude is making a great effort in his recovery, although he will not be with the squad [against Real Sociedad on Saturday].

"Let's see if he can take steps forward next week, and when we have a good feeling, we'll be waiting for him."

Bellingham has made 100 appearances in all competitions for Madrid since his switch from Borussia Dortmund, bringing up his landmark appearance in their Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

His lay-off coincided with an ankle injury for Eduardo Camavinga, whose recovery has had a setback.

The Frenchman was initially expected to return after the recent international break, but Alonso confirmed he was not far away from coming back, with the start of their Champions League campaign around the corner.

"Eduardo is on a similar timeline to Jude; he's already training with the group, he can do almost everything," Alonso added.

"He could be back in the squad soon if there are no setbacks; he's been given the all-clear by the doctors."

Madrid also confirmed on Friday that Antonio Rudiger is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury. Spanish media reports suggest he could be out for three months, meaning he would miss October's Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

Madrid face Real Sociedad on their return to LaLiga action on Saturday, while they face Marseille in their first Champions League match on Tuesday.

