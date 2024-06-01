Football

Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move

Turkiye would be the fifth different country in which Jose Mourinho has managed, with the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach winning eight domestic titles across four different nations

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Roma in January.
info_icon

Jose Mourinho has "started negotiations" with Fenerbahce over becoming their new head coach, the Turkish Super Lig side has confirmed. (More Football News)

The 61-year-old is reportedly nearing a return to management, five months after he was sacked by Roma.

Fenerbahce are searching for a new boss after parting company with Ismail Kartal on Friday, after he guided them to a second-place finish behind Galatasaray - amassing an impressive 99 points.

And the Yellow Canaries revealed on public disclosure platform KAP - as part of a legal process to alert investors - they are in talks with the decorated Portuguese coach.

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach," the Fenerbahce post read.

Turkey would be the fifth different country in which Mourinho has managed, with the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter coach winning eight domestic titles across four different nations.

He has also won five major European competitions during his managerial career - including two Champions League crowns with Porto and Inter - while guiding Roma to their maiden continental triumph in the inaugural Europa Conference League two years ago.

