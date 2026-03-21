Japan Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Hosts AUS Face JPN in Battle For Glory

Japan's Maika Hamano, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. AP

Japan vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final between JPN and AUS on Saturday, March 21 at Accor Stadium. Both sides enter the contest in strong form after contrasting semi-final wins, with Japan beating Korea Republic 4-1 and Australia overcoming China PR 2-1. Japan coach Nils Nielsen has downplayed any favourites tag, stating that finals are evenly matched and decided on the day, while highlighting his team’s cohesion and quick, collective style of play. Japan hold a strong recent record against Australia, but the hosts will look to leverage home conditions and the influence of Sam Kerr, who has been a consistent contributor throughout the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Mar 2026, 01:31:22 pm IST Japan Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Overall H2H Overall games played: 17

Won by Japan: 10

Won by Australia: 5

Draws: 2

21 Mar 2026, 01:17:59 pm IST Japan Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record In AFC WAC H2H Record In AFC Women’s Asian Cup Games played: 8

Won by Japan: 4

Won by Australia: 2

Draws: 2

21 Mar 2026, 01:03:23 pm IST Japan Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Streaming Info The Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.