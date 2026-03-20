Japan Vs Australia, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2027 Final: Matildas Eye Revenge After Losing Back-To-Back Finals

Australia's Sam Kerr and teammate Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrate following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Australia's Sam Kerr and teammate Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrate following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gary Day)