Italy Vs Moldova Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 2-0 MDA; Spalletti Bows Out As Azzurri Coach On High

Italy Vs Moldova Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football qualifying match between Italy and Moldova, as it happened at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia

Italy vs Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Italy's Davide Frattesi, centre left, and Moldova's Daniel Dumbravanu in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
Goals on either side of the first half from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso handed Italy a 2-0 win over a spirited Moldova in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy on Tuesday (June 10 as per India time). The visitors fought hard and created a number of chances, owing to which the scoreline might seem to them a tad unfair. But the Azzurri would take the result, which marks the end of Luciano Spalletti's tenure as boss after his sacking. Catch the highlights from the ITA vs MDA match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday night. The FIFA World Cup European qualifiers continue and we have Italy facing Moldova in a crucial Group I encounter. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the clash.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The FIFA World Cup European 2026 qualifying match between Italy and Moldova will kick off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Azzurri's Troubled Past

Despite being continental heavyweights and four-time FIFA World Cup champions, Italy's last appearance was a group-stage exit at Brazil 2014. Defeated by Sweden on the road to Russia, the Azzurri then suffered a notorious loss to North Macedonia in the playoffs for Qatar 2022. All that history, followed by a 0-3 humbling by Norway perhaps precipitated Spalletti's firing.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

The teams news is in. Let us take a look at how Italy and Moldova line up ahead of kick-off in Reggio Emilia:

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Azzurri's Chances

While Italy still have seven matches to play, there is a distinct possibility of them missing out on direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri are nine points behind Norway with two spare games in hand. Though Estonia as well as tonight's rivals Moldova are underdogs, Italy might have to compete with Israel to take the playoff route.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: National Anthems

We are moments away from the start of the clash. Both teams are on the pitch and the national anthem renditions have just been done. Kick-off coming right up.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

Luciano Spalletti's final game as Italy boss begins. The Azzurri attacking from left to right and Moldova from right to left in the first half. A tearful Spalletti had earlier spoken passionately about what the Italy shirt means to him. Can he go out on a high?

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 0-0 MDA

Italy very nearly have a horror start to the game, as Ion Nicolaescu puts the ball in the back of the net but the goal is disallowed, with the Moldovan forward adjudged to be offside upon VAR check. Warning bell for Spalletti and Co.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 0-0 MDA

While Moldova had an early scare for Italy, the hosts have regrouped well since then, creating chances of their own. The Azzurri have had 73 per cent of the possession in the first 23 minutes of the game and six attempts to top that off.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 1-0 MDA

Giacomo Raspadori puts Italy ahead in the 40th minute. Caimacov blocks Ricci's initial shot, but Raspadori is in the right place at the right time and slots it in with a first-time right-footer from the edge of the penalty area.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Half-Time Update

The first half comes to an end with Italy ahead by the solitary goal, though Moldova have come close to scoring a few times and are by no means out of the contest.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 1-0 MDA

The players are back after the mid-game interval and the second half kicks off. Italy now attacking from right to left and Moldova from left to right.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 2-0 MDA

Andrea Cambiaso puts Italy double to the good in the 50th minute. The defender latches to Davide Frattesi's assist and the Azurri are well on their way to three points tonight.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Meanwhile...

Elsewhere, Belgium lead Wales 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup qualifying clash. The hosts had taken a 3-0 lead in the first 27 minutes of the game via Romelu Lukaku (penalty), Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku. But Wales have bounced back with goals on either sides of half time from Harry Wilson (penalty) and Sorba Thomas.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mayhem In Croatia

Over at the Optus Arena in Osijek, Croatia, the hosts have scored four goals in a space of 13 minutes to go 5-1 ahead against a hapless Czech Republic. Luka Modric's side are well on their way to a statement victory.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Full-Time Update

The final whistle is blown and Italy finish with a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova. The visitors will feel they did not deserve this scoreline, given how well they fought and the number of chances they created. But the Azzurri would take the result, which marks the end of Luciano Spalletti's tenure as boss after his sacking.

Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Other Results

Belgium pipped Wales 4-3 in a thrilling finish, with Kevin de Bruyne netting the winner in the 88th minute. Croatia thrashed Czechia 5-1, Faroe Islands beat Gibraltar 2-1 and Norway defeated Estonia 1-0. In the earlier game of the evening, North Macedonia had gotten the better of Kazakhstan 1-0.

