Italy's Davide Frattesi, centre left, and Moldova's Daniel Dumbravanu in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Goals on either side of the first half from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso handed Italy a 2-0 win over a spirited Moldova in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy on Tuesday (June 10 as per India time). The visitors fought hard and created a number of chances, owing to which the scoreline might seem to them a tad unfair. But the Azzurri would take the result, which marks the end of Luciano Spalletti's tenure as boss after his sacking. Catch the highlights from the ITA vs MDA match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jun 2025, 10:15:04 pm IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hi There! Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday night. The FIFA World Cup European qualifiers continue and we have Italy facing Moldova in a crucial Group I encounter. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the clash.

9 Jun 2025, 10:51:34 pm IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The FIFA World Cup European 2026 qualifying match between Italy and Moldova will kick off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

9 Jun 2025, 11:17:52 pm IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Azzurri's Troubled Past Despite being continental heavyweights and four-time FIFA World Cup champions, Italy's last appearance was a group-stage exit at Brazil 2014. Defeated by Sweden on the road to Russia, the Azzurri then suffered a notorious loss to North Macedonia in the playoffs for Qatar 2022. All that history, followed by a 0-3 humbling by Norway perhaps precipitated Spalletti's firing.

9 Jun 2025, 11:54:07 pm IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Azzurri's Chances While Italy still have seven matches to play, there is a distinct possibility of them missing out on direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri are nine points behind Norway with two spare games in hand. Though Estonia as well as tonight's rivals Moldova are underdogs, Italy might have to compete with Israel to take the playoff route.

10 Jun 2025, 12:13:28 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: National Anthems We are moments away from the start of the clash. Both teams are on the pitch and the national anthem renditions have just been done. Kick-off coming right up.

10 Jun 2025, 12:22:03 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off! Luciano Spalletti's final game as Italy boss begins. The Azzurri attacking from left to right and Moldova from right to left in the first half. A tearful Spalletti had earlier spoken passionately about what the Italy shirt means to him. Can he go out on a high?

10 Jun 2025, 12:30:07 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 0-0 MDA Italy very nearly have a horror start to the game, as Ion Nicolaescu puts the ball in the back of the net but the goal is disallowed, with the Moldovan forward adjudged to be offside upon VAR check. Warning bell for Spalletti and Co.

10 Jun 2025, 12:42:41 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 0-0 MDA While Moldova had an early scare for Italy, the hosts have regrouped well since then, creating chances of their own. The Azzurri have had 73 per cent of the possession in the first 23 minutes of the game and six attempts to top that off.

10 Jun 2025, 01:00:22 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 1-0 MDA Giacomo Raspadori puts Italy ahead in the 40th minute. Caimacov blocks Ricci's initial shot, but Raspadori is in the right place at the right time and slots it in with a first-time right-footer from the edge of the penalty area.

10 Jun 2025, 01:07:57 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Half-Time Update The first half comes to an end with Italy ahead by the solitary goal, though Moldova have come close to scoring a few times and are by no means out of the contest.

10 Jun 2025, 01:21:49 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 1-0 MDA The players are back after the mid-game interval and the second half kicks off. Italy now attacking from right to left and Moldova from left to right.

10 Jun 2025, 01:26:47 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ITA 2-0 MDA Andrea Cambiaso puts Italy double to the good in the 50th minute. The defender latches to Davide Frattesi's assist and the Azurri are well on their way to three points tonight.

10 Jun 2025, 01:41:47 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Meanwhile... Elsewhere, Belgium lead Wales 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup qualifying clash. The hosts had taken a 3-0 lead in the first 27 minutes of the game via Romelu Lukaku (penalty), Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku. But Wales have bounced back with goals on either sides of half time from Harry Wilson (penalty) and Sorba Thomas.

10 Jun 2025, 01:54:36 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mayhem In Croatia Over at the Optus Arena in Osijek, Croatia, the hosts have scored four goals in a space of 13 minutes to go 5-1 ahead against a hapless Czech Republic. Luka Modric's side are well on their way to a statement victory.

10 Jun 2025, 02:18:19 am IST Italy Vs Moldova Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Full-Time Update The final whistle is blown and Italy finish with a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova. The visitors will feel they did not deserve this scoreline, given how well they fought and the number of chances they created. But the Azzurri would take the result, which marks the end of Luciano Spalletti's tenure as boss after his sacking.