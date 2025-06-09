Croatia's Luka Modric, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during their FIFA World Cup 2026 group L qualifying match against Czech Republic at the Opus Arena in Osijek, Croatia. Photo: AP

Four goals in 13 minutes in the second half took Croatia to a dominant 5-1 win over Czech Republic in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, at the Optus Arena in Osijek, Croatia on Tuesday (June 10 as per India time). Andrej Kramaric netted a brace and Luka Modric, Ante Budimir scored off penalties, with Ivan Perisic also among the scorers. Tomas Soucek was the only Czech player to find the back of the net. With the emphatic result, Czechia's eight-game unbeaten streak also came to an end. Catch the highlights from the CRO vs CZE match, as it happened.

9 Jun 2025, 10:37:39 pm IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Greetings! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us tonight. The FIFA World Cup European qualifiers have Group L heavyweights Croatia and Czechia facing off, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

9 Jun 2025, 11:11:41 pm IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The FIFA World Cup European 2026 qualifying match between Croatia and Czechia will kick off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

9 Jun 2025, 11:33:41 pm IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs The teams news is in. Let us take a look at how Croatia and Czech Republic line up ahead of kick-off at Optus Arena: ...and here is #Croatia starting lineup! 🇭🇷🇨🇿 #CROCZE #WCQ #Family #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7mhuelEvo0 — HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 9, 2025 🦁 🇨🇿 Proti Chorvatsku vyrážíme do boje v této základní sestavě! pic.twitter.com/uYBMz96PYM — Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) June 9, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 12:01:08 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Recent Form Czechia are in superior form heading into tonight's encounter, as they have six wins and two draws in their previous eight games. Hosts Croatia, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six outings.

10 Jun 2025, 12:12:02 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: National Anthems The two teams stride out to the pitch, along with the referees. Croatia and Czechia's national anthems being played as is customary. Kick-off right after.

10 Jun 2025, 12:19:19 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off The game gets underway in Osijek. Croatia attacking from right to left and Czech Republic from left to right in the first half. The hosts create an early chance but nothing comes off it.

10 Jun 2025, 12:34:36 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 0-0 CZE Josko Gvardiol seems to have put Croatia ahead in the 11th minute, but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Home team's custodian Dominik Livakovic, then, denies Patrik Schick. We are goalless after the first 20 minutes.

10 Jun 2025, 01:06:14 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 CZE Andrej Kramaric heads it in! Croatia go ahead in the 42nd minute after Josko Gvardiol's headed pass finds Kramaric at the goalmouth and the forward makes no mistake. The half-time whistle blows after three minutes of added time and it's the hosts who head into the interval with a slender but vital one-goal lead.

10 Jun 2025, 01:20:04 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 CZE The second half gets underway. Croatia now attacking from left to right and Czech Republic from right to left.

10 Jun 2025, 01:35:06 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-1 CZE Czechia equalise! Tomas Soucek nods in Ladislav Krejci's headed pass after a corner to bring the game back on level terms in the 58th minute.

10 Jun 2025, 01:38:35 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 2-1 CZE What a response from the hosts! They garner a penalty barely a minute after Czechia equalise, and Luka Modric steps up to take it. The Croatia captain chips it coolly into the roof of the net and puts his team in the lead once again.

10 Jun 2025, 01:46:10 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 3-1 CZE Croatia have another! Their opening goal-scorer Andrej Kramaric sets it up for Ivan Perisic, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box finds the bottom left corner of the Czechia goal.

10 Jun 2025, 01:48:53 am IST Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 4-1 CZE Croatia are rampant! The wheels seem to have come off for the visitors, who have conceded three goals inside 10 minutes. Tomas Holes is booked for a handball and a penalty is awarded to the hosts. This time, Ante Budimir takes the spot kick and sends it into the bottom left corner with his left foot.

10 Jun 2025, 01:52:01 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 5-1 CZE The party continues for Croatia. It's a proper rout now and Czechia don't know what's happening to them. Skipper Luka Modric delivers an accurate through ball and Andrej Kramaric easily slots it in to score his second goal of the night. The hosts score their fourth goal in 13 minutes, and are on their way to a big win.

10 Jun 2025, 02:15:52 am IST Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Full-Time Update The final whistle is blown and Czech Republic are put out of their misery. A late goal spree by Croatia means the visitors go down 1-5 in what was a far more evenly-matched game in the first 60 minutes.