Croatia Vs Czechia Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 5-1 CZE; Hosts Run Riot In Late Goal Spree

Croatia Vs Czechia Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football qualifying match between Croatia and Czech Republic, as it happened at the Optus Arena in Osijek

Croatia vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Croatia's Luka Modric, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during their FIFA World Cup 2026 group L qualifying match against Czech Republic at the Opus Arena in Osijek, Croatia. Photo: AP
Four goals in 13 minutes in the second half took Croatia to a dominant 5-1 win over Czech Republic in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, at the Optus Arena in Osijek, Croatia on Tuesday (June 10 as per India time). Andrej Kramaric netted a brace and Luka Modric, Ante Budimir scored off penalties, with Ivan Perisic also among the scorers. Tomas Soucek was the only Czech player to find the back of the net. With the emphatic result, Czechia's eight-game unbeaten streak also came to an end. Catch the highlights from the CRO vs CZE match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone joining us tonight. The FIFA World Cup European qualifiers have Group L heavyweights Croatia and Czechia facing off, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The FIFA World Cup European 2026 qualifying match between Croatia and Czechia will kick off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

The teams news is in. Let us take a look at how Croatia and Czech Republic line up ahead of kick-off at Optus Arena:

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Recent Form

Czechia are in superior form heading into tonight's encounter, as they have six wins and two draws in their previous eight games. Hosts Croatia, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six outings.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: National Anthems

The two teams stride out to the pitch, along with the referees. Croatia and Czechia's national anthems being played as is customary. Kick-off right after.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off

The game gets underway in Osijek. Croatia attacking from right to left and Czech Republic from left to right in the first half. The hosts create an early chance but nothing comes off it.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 0-0 CZE

Josko Gvardiol seems to have put Croatia ahead in the 11th minute, but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Home team's custodian Dominik Livakovic, then, denies Patrik Schick. We are goalless after the first 20 minutes.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Meanwhile...

Elsewhere, Belgium have raced to a 3-0 lead against Wales in their FIFA World Cup qualifying clash. A 15th-minute penalty by Romelu Lukaku was followed by Youri Tielemans' goal in the 19th minute, and then Jeremy Doku's strike in the 27th.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 CZE

Andrej Kramaric heads it in! Croatia go ahead in the 42nd minute after Josko Gvardiol's headed pass finds Kramaric at the goalmouth and the forward makes no mistake. The half-time whistle blows after three minutes of added time and it's the hosts who head into the interval with a slender but vital one-goal lead.

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-0 CZE

The second half gets underway. Croatia now attacking from left to right and Czech Republic from right to left.

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 1-1 CZE

Czechia equalise! Tomas Soucek nods in Ladislav Krejci's headed pass after a corner to bring the game back on level terms in the 58th minute.

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 2-1 CZE

What a response from the hosts! They garner a penalty barely a minute after Czechia equalise, and Luka Modric steps up to take it. The Croatia captain chips it coolly into the roof of the net and puts his team in the lead once again.

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 3-1 CZE

Croatia have another! Their opening goal-scorer Andrej Kramaric sets it up for Ivan Perisic, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box finds the bottom left corner of the Czechia goal.

Croatia Vs Czech Republic Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 4-1 CZE

Croatia are rampant! The wheels seem to have come off for the visitors, who have conceded three goals inside 10 minutes. Tomas Holes is booked for a handball and a penalty is awarded to the hosts. This time, Ante Budimir takes the spot kick and sends it into the bottom left corner with his left foot.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: CRO 5-1 CZE

The party continues for Croatia. It's a proper rout now and Czechia don't know what's happening to them. Skipper Luka Modric delivers an accurate through ball and Andrej Kramaric easily slots it in to score his second goal of the night. The hosts score their fourth goal in 13 minutes, and are on their way to a big win.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Over In Italy...

The beleaguered Italy lead 2-0 against Moldova in their FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Moldova put them under pressure early, and continue to create chances in the final few minutes. But the Azzurri are ahead in what is sacked coach Luciano Spalletti's final game with the side.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Full-Time Update

The final whistle is blown and Czech Republic are put out of their misery. A late goal spree by Croatia means the visitors go down 1-5 in what was a far more evenly-matched game in the first 60 minutes.

Croatia Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Other Results

Belgium edged out Wales 4-3 in a thrilling finish, with Kevin de Bruyne netting the winner in the 88th minute. Italy blanked Moldova 2-0, Faroe Islands beat Gibraltar 2-1 and Norway defeated Estonia 1-0. In the earlier game of the evening, North Macedonia had gotten the better of Kazakhstan 1-0.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss