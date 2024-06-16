Italy Vs Albania: Nedim Bajrami Scores Fastest Goal In Euros History

Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history as Albania made a stunning start to their Group B clash with Italy on Saturday. (More Football News)
Just 23 seconds into the teams' first game at Euro 2024, Bajrami pounced on a terrible throw-in from Italy left-back Federico Dimarco before powering his shot inside Gianluigi Donnarumma's near post.
The strike – which was just Albania's second at the Euros – was officially timed as the fastest after kick-off in the competition's 64-year history.
However, Albania's lead lasted just 10 minutes as Alessandro Bastoni equalised, the Inter centre-back heading Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross home at the far post.
Within another six minutes, Albania were behind as Nicolo Barella lashed home from range to put the Azzurri on top.