Football

Italy Vs Albania: Nedim Bajrami Scores Fastest Goal In Euros History

Just 23 seconds into the teams' first game at Euro 2024, Bajrami pounced on a terrible throw-in from Italy left-back Federico Dimarco before powering his shot inside Gianluigi Donnarumma's near post

Nedim Bajrami celebrates his historic goal
Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history as Albania made a stunning start to their Group B clash with Italy on Saturday. (More Football News)

Just 23 seconds into the teams' first game at Euro 2024, Bajrami pounced on a terrible throw-in from Italy left-back Federico Dimarco before powering his shot inside Gianluigi Donnarumma's near post.

The strike – which was just Albania's second at the Euros – was officially timed as the fastest after kick-off in the competition's 64-year history.

However, Albania's lead lasted just 10 minutes as Alessandro Bastoni equalised, the Inter centre-back heading Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross home at the far post.

Within another six minutes, Albania were behind as Nicolo Barella lashed home from range to put the Azzurri on top.

