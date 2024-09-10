Football

ISR 1-2 ITA, UEFA Nations League: Italy Go Top Of Table With Win Over Israel - In Pics

Italy notched up their second successive win while Israel suffered their second straight loss as the Italians defeated the Israelis 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League encounter of both these teams on Monday. Israel, who have shifted their home base to Hungary, were dominated by the Italians who had earlier defeated France in their opening encounter. Davide Frattesi scored in the first half while Mose Kean got the net in the second half to double Italy's lead. Mohammed Abu Fani scored a consolation goal in the added time.