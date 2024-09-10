Football

ISR 1-2 ITA, UEFA Nations League: Italy Go Top Of Table With Win Over Israel - In Pics

Italy notched up their second successive win while Israel suffered their second straight loss as the Italians defeated the Israelis 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League encounter of both these teams on Monday. Israel, who have shifted their home base to Hungary, were dominated by the Italians who had earlier defeated France in their opening encounter. Davide Frattesi scored in the first half while Mose Kean got the net in the second half to double Italy's lead. Mohammed Abu Fani scored a consolation goal in the added time.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Israel's Mahmoud Jaber in action | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Mahmoud Jaber in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

2/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

3/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Israels Raz Shlomo in action
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Israel's Raz Shlomo in action | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Raz Shlomo in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

4/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Israels Mahmoud Jaber
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Mahmoud Jaber | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Mahmoud Jaber, right, and Israel's Mohammad Abu Fani during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

5/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Mahmoud Jaber
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Mahmoud Jaber | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Mateo Retegui, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Mahmoud Jaber during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

6/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys Alessandro Bastoni heads the ball
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's Alessandro Bastoni heads the ball | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Alessandro Bastoni heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

7/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys fans cheer their team
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's fans cheer their team | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's fans cheer their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

8/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Israels Dor Peretz, right, challenges for the ball with Italys Alessandro Bastoni
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Israel's Dor Peretz, right, challenges for the ball with Italy's Alessandro Bastoni | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Dor Peretz, right, challenges for the ball with Italy's Alessandro Bastoni during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

9/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys Davide Frattesi, centre right, challenges for the ball with Israels Neta Lavi
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's Davide Frattesi, centre right, challenges for the ball with Israel's Neta Lavi | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Davide Frattesi, centre right, challenges for the ball with Israel's Neta Lavi, centre, and Israel's Roy Revivo during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

10/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italys Raoul Bellanova, left, challenges for the ball with Israels Roy Revivo
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Israel vs Italy: Italy's Raoul Bellanova, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Roy Revivo | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Raoul Bellanova, left, challenges for the ball with Israel's Roy Revivo during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection At 3:00 PM
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test, Day 1: Play Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Nissanka Becomes First SL Opener To Score Hundred In England Since 2011
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  5. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  2. ISR 1-2 ITA, UEFA Nations League: Italy Go Top Of Table With Win Over Israel - In Pics
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25 Preview: Bigger, But Will It Promise To Be Better?
  4. FRA 2-0 BEL, UEFA Nations League: France Hand Belgium Defeat To Earn First Points - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Italy Fans Turn Their Backs During Israel Anthem Before 2-1 Victory
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  2. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  3. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
  4. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. High Court Orders SIT Report On Kerala Film Industry #MeToo Row, Calls for New Laws
  2. Full List: AAP Candidates Contesting Haryana Assembly Election 2024
  3. Kolkata Doctors Defy SC Order, Decide To Continue Strike Over Medic's Rape-Murder | Key Developments
  4. Alleged Train Derailment 'Attempt' Foiled In Rajasthan's Ajmer, 2nd Such Incident In 48 Hrs
  5. Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On RSS, BJP, China In US Trigger Political Row | What He Said
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Russia, Moscow Airports Closed Amid Unrest | Top Points
  2. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  3. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  4. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection At 3:00 PM
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs