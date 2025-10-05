Ipswich Town earned their first East Anglian derby league win over Norwich City in 16 years after triumphing 3-1 at Portman Road on Sunday.
Oscar Schwartau equalised after Cedric Kipre's opener, but Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke secured the three points for Ipswich, extending their unbeaten run to five games in the Championship.
A cagey start to the first half appeared to be broken in the 22nd minute as George Hirst's pressure opened up the space for Philogene to fire home, but his strike was ruled out as the Scot was judged to have fouled Harry Darling in the build-up.
Alex Palmer made a great save to deny Schwartau moments later, but Ipswich took the lead in the 32nd minute. Norwich failed to clear their lines at a corner, and Kipre came out on top in the resulting scrambling, rifling into the roof of the net.
That lead only lasted three minutes, though, as Norwich profited from a corner at the other end, with a loose clearance guided into the bottom-left corner by Schwartau from the edge of the box.
Philogene restored the advantage on the stroke of half-time, pouncing on a loose ball before turning Pelle Mattsson and sending a lovely long-range strike past Vladan Kovacevic, who got fingertips to it.
Mirko Topic fired narrowly wide after the break, but a tense second half was decided in the 77th minute, with Clarke firing in the rebound of Ivan Azon's strike after it hit the post.
Data Debrief: Ipswich taste derby delight once again
Ipswich were winless in 12 league matches against Norwich heading into this game (D5 L7), a run that dated back to April 2009, but their 16-and-a-half-year wait is no more.
They also ended the Canaries' five-match unbeaten streak on the road, with Norwich unable to capitalise on their early pressure.
Ipswich will feel it is a deserved win, though, as they finished the match with 1.63 xG from 18 attempts (nine on target), compared to Norwich's 0.46 from 12 shots (four on target).