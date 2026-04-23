AIFF, Genius Sports Meet To Discuss ISL Commercial Rights Proposal – See Details

AIFF and ISL clubs discussed the commercial rights proposal by Genius Sports to reshape the Indian Super League’s commercial model with data‑driven growth and global standards

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacahrjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Super League commercial rights proposal AIFF Genius Sports meeting update
File photo of the AIFF and Indian Super League logos. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The AIFF held talks with Genius Sports and ISL clubs on Thursday about the firm’s proposal for the Indian Super League’s commercial rights

  • Genius Sports, a London‑based company, pitched a partnership model built on data, technology and commercial expertise

  • The proposal included a revenue‑sharing framework to support clubs and reinvest in Indian football’s ecosystem

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday held a meeting with Genius Sports and Indian Super League (ISL) club representatives to discuss the company’s proposal for the Indian top-flight’s commercial rights.

Genius Sports is a London-based firm that operates in over 150 countries. It has partnered with more than 700 organisations, including the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

The firm pitched a partnership-driven framework for ISL, which would be built on data, technology, and commercial expertise to scale the league in line with global standards. Genius has prior experience in the sporting world, including officiating in the English Premier League, analytics for Nottingham Forest, and fan engagement for the LA Rams.

The meeting focused on turning ISL into a commercially viable league. Genius proposed a revenue-sharing model that will support the participating clubs and reinvest growth into the larger Indian football ecosystem.

There were also discussions on how to increase fan engagement through digital platforms and immersive experiences. Following the fiasco in which AIFF failed to attract partners after the expiry of its deal with the FSDL, there were discussions on how to make ISL more attractive to sponsors and commercial partners.

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Plans were also discussed to include upgrades to match operations and digital systems, along with phased implementation of AI-driven officiating tools to improve consistency and transparency.

All parties in the meeting stressed the need for a collaborative, long-term roadmap for ISL, which prioritises improving production quality, strengthening club structures, and expanding international reach through global distribution.

Earlier this month, AIFF invited bids for the 15-year commercial rights for ISL. Presently, the world feed of ISL is handled by the Kolkata-based KPS Studio, which live streams the league on FanCode and televises it on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Q

What was discussed in the meeting between AIFF, Genius Sports, and ISL clubs?

A

They discussed Genius Sports’ proposal for ISL commercial rights, focusing on building a data‑driven, globally aligned commercial model.

Q

What is Genius Sports?

A

Genius Sports is a London‑based firm operating in over 150 countries, partnering with organisations like the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca‑Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

Q

What did Genius Sports propose for ISL?

A

Genius Sports pitched a partnership‑driven framework built on data, technology, and commercial expertise, including a revenue‑sharing model to support clubs and reinvest in Indian football.

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