Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Thrilling Match Ends 3-3

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!
Good evening to everyone tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Group A fixture between Indian Air Force FT and South United FC today. The action in Kolkata starts at 7:00 PM, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?
The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. The TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.
Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: GOAL!
Four minutes into the game and we already have a goal. South United take early lead thanks to a brilliant play. Huzaif sets up an amazing through ball for Daniyal who makes no mistake to and fires in the first goal of the game to put South United ahead.
It is 1-0 in favour of South United who are maintaining the lead that they took through a goal from Daniyal in the fourth minute. Indian Air Force trying to bounce back but so far they have not been able to break through.
South United double their lead in the 23rd minute. Two goals and both of them from Daniyal's foot who gets an early brace. A top-class start for South United who have found two goals quite early in this clash.
Indian Air Force open their account. A stunning goal from Mohd Aqib to cut down South United's lead to one goal. Aqib fires this one in the net from outside the box to make it 1-2.
That will be the half-time. South United leading via two early goals but Indian Air Force managed to score once.
Indian Air Force 1-2 South United
We are back after half-time. There is the whistle and both teams are now jostling for the ball.
Right after the half-time, Indian Air Force have levelled scores. It is 2-2 now. Akhish fires the equaliser to make this game further interesting. Neck and neck so far both these sides.
13 minutes of regular time left now and we are locked right now at 2-2. Some good back and forth action going on but no team has been able to score in the last half an hour.
Just four minutes ahead of the regular time ending and we have another goal. South United take back the lead. It is 3-2 and Daniyal completes a hat-trick to change the course of this match.
Another equaliser and Indian Air Force refuse to give up. It is the sixth minute after regulation time and Mohd Aqib finds the net to make it 3-3. What a match. What brilliant back and forth between these two sides.
Full-time
Indian Air Force 3-3 South United
Indian Air Force are now at the second spot in Group A with a draw in their first outing while South United still searching for their first win are third with a draw and a loss in their two games.
