Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Thrilling Match Ends 3-3

Indian Air Force FT vs South United FC Highlights: Catch the highlights of the Group A clash between IAFFT vs SUFC in the Durand Cup 2025 here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025
Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 X/durandcup
Hello and welcome to the highlights of our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A clash between Indian Air Force FT and South United FC, which took place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, 27 July 2025. After their 5–0 drubbing by East Bengal on opening day, South United seemed set to get a win before their plans were trashed in the last minute. South United took a 2-0 lead early but a few minutes minute into the half-time the scores were levelled by Air Force. South United took the lead again with four minutes left on the clock but Air Force managed to level scores in the injury time to make it 3-3.
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good evening to everyone tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Group A fixture between Indian Air Force FT and South United FC today. The action in Kolkata starts at 7:00 PM, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. The TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Previous Match Result

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Group A Standings

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: GOAL!

Four minutes into the game and we already have a goal. South United take early lead thanks to a brilliant play. Huzaif sets up an amazing through ball for Daniyal who makes no mistake to and fires in the first goal of the game to put South United ahead.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

It is 1-0 in favour of South United who are maintaining the lead that they took through a goal from Daniyal in the fourth minute. Indian Air Force trying to bounce back but so far they have not been able to break through.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

South United double their lead in the 23rd minute. Two goals and both of them from Daniyal's foot who gets an early brace. A top-class start for South United who have found two goals quite early in this clash.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Indian Air Force open their account. A stunning goal from Mohd Aqib to cut down South United's lead to one goal. Aqib fires this one in the net from outside the box to make it 1-2.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

That will be the half-time. South United leading via two early goals but Indian Air Force managed to score once.

Indian Air Force 1-2 South United

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

We are back after half-time. There is the whistle and both teams are now jostling for the ball.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Right after the half-time, Indian Air Force have levelled scores. It is 2-2 now. Akhish fires the equaliser to make this game further interesting. Neck and neck so far both these sides.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

13 minutes of regular time left now and we are locked right now at 2-2. Some good back and forth action going on but no team has been able to score in the last half an hour.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Just four minutes ahead of the regular time ending and we have another goal. South United take back the lead. It is 3-2 and Daniyal completes a hat-trick to change the course of this match.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Another equaliser and Indian Air Force refuse to give up. It is the sixth minute after regulation time and Mohd Aqib finds the net to make it 3-3. What a match. What brilliant back and forth between these two sides.

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Full-time

Indian Air Force 3-3 South United

Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025

Indian Air Force are now at the second spot in Group A with a draw in their first outing while South United still searching for their first win are third with a draw and a loss in their two games.

Thank You

Thank you for following. We are running more live blogs for other events taking place right now. Please follow. Thank you again.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks