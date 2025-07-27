Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Thrilling Match Ends 3-3

Indian Air Force Vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 X/durandcup

Hello and welcome to the highlights of our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A clash between Indian Air Force FT and South United FC, which took place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, 27 July 2025. After their 5–0 drubbing by East Bengal on opening day, South United seemed set to get a win before their plans were trashed in the last minute. South United took a 2-0 lead early but a few minutes minute into the half-time the scores were levelled by Air Force. South United took the lead again with four minutes left on the clock but Air Force managed to level scores in the injury time to make it 3-3.

27 Jul 2025, 05:58:34 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! Good evening to everyone tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Group A fixture between Indian Air Force FT and South United FC today. The action in Kolkata starts at 7:00 PM, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

27 Jul 2025, 06:11:30 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. The TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

27 Jul 2025, 07:11:31 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: GOAL! Four minutes into the game and we already have a goal. South United take early lead thanks to a brilliant play. Huzaif sets up an amazing through ball for Daniyal who makes no mistake to and fires in the first goal of the game to put South United ahead.

27 Jul 2025, 07:23:09 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 It is 1-0 in favour of South United who are maintaining the lead that they took through a goal from Daniyal in the fourth minute. Indian Air Force trying to bounce back but so far they have not been able to break through.

27 Jul 2025, 07:34:47 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 South United double their lead in the 23rd minute. Two goals and both of them from Daniyal's foot who gets an early brace. A top-class start for South United who have found two goals quite early in this clash.

27 Jul 2025, 07:37:46 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Indian Air Force open their account. A stunning goal from Mohd Aqib to cut down South United's lead to one goal. Aqib fires this one in the net from outside the box to make it 1-2.

27 Jul 2025, 07:51:47 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 That will be the half-time. South United leading via two early goals but Indian Air Force managed to score once. Indian Air Force 1-2 South United

27 Jul 2025, 08:10:19 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 We are back after half-time. There is the whistle and both teams are now jostling for the ball.

27 Jul 2025, 08:25:53 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Right after the half-time, Indian Air Force have levelled scores. It is 2-2 now. Akhish fires the equaliser to make this game further interesting. Neck and neck so far both these sides.

27 Jul 2025, 08:37:57 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 13 minutes of regular time left now and we are locked right now at 2-2. Some good back and forth action going on but no team has been able to score in the last half an hour.

27 Jul 2025, 08:52:21 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Just four minutes ahead of the regular time ending and we have another goal. South United take back the lead. It is 3-2 and Daniyal completes a hat-trick to change the course of this match.

27 Jul 2025, 09:01:10 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Another equaliser and Indian Air Force refuse to give up. It is the sixth minute after regulation time and Mohd Aqib finds the net to make it 3-3. What a match. What brilliant back and forth between these two sides.

27 Jul 2025, 09:16:18 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Full-time Indian Air Force 3-3 South United

27 Jul 2025, 09:22:13 pm IST Indian Air Force Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Indian Air Force are now at the second spot in Group A with a draw in their first outing while South United still searching for their first win are third with a draw and a loss in their two games.