India Vs Singapore Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SGP Match On TV And Online?

IND earned a 1-1 draw away to SGP in their last fixture
Rahim Ali scored the goal for Blue Tigers
Sandesh Jhingan will be suspended for the home leg
India will lock horns Singapore in Goa in the first of their remaining Asian Cup 2027 qualifier which is a 'must-win' for Khalid Jamil and his troops. Rahim Ali's late goal earned Blue Tigers a 1-1 draw in Singapore last week as the 10-men of India earned a point despite being on the backfoot for most part of the game.
Sandesh Jhingan's red card means he will miss the home leg and that will be another blow for Khalid Jamil and India. However, India have added Mohun Bagan pair of Subhashish Bose and Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte to their squad.
If India beat Singapore and manage to win their remaining two games - Bangladesh (Away) And Hong Kong (Home) that will earn them 11 points. Hong Kong will reach a maximum of 13 points even if they lose to India in that final qualifier and the side that finishes top of the group will earn a spot in the tournament.
India Vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier - Live Streaming Info
When will India vs Singapore, Asian Cup Qualifier match be played?
India vs Singapore, Asian Cup Qualifier match will be played on October 14 at 7.30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
Where to watch India vs Singapore, Asian Cup Qualifier match?
You can stream the India vs Singapore, Asian Cup Qualifier match on the Fancode app and website.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Subhashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam, Apuia
Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.