India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Opening Clash Sets Tone For Three-Game Series AIFF

India U17 women will take on Russia U17 in the first of three international friendlies in Sochi on April 11, as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The Young Tigresses, coached by Pamela Conti, come into the contest on the back of impressive wins over Myanmar and an extended training camp in Bengaluru, showing strong momentum and cohesion. Russia, known for their physical style, are expected to provide a stern test in unfamiliar conditions, helping India gauge their readiness against tougher opposition ahead of facing teams like Australia and Japan in the continental tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 01:36:51 pm IST India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Match Details The India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies first match will be played at the Matsesta Football Center, Sochi on April 11,. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

11 Apr 2026, 01:34:53 pm IST India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Live streaming The India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.