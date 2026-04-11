India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Opening Clash Sets Tone For Three-Game Series

India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Match Details
The India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies first match will be played at the Matsesta Football Center, Sochi on April 11,. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.
India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Live streaming
The India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.
India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Good Afternoon!
welcome to live coverage of the India U17 vs Russia U17 women’s friendly from Sochi. The Young Tigresses are all set to begin their three-match series as they gear up for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and all the action as it unfolds.