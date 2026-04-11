India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Opening Clash Sets Tone For Three-Game Series

India U17 women face Russia U17 in a crucial friendly in Sochi, aiming to build momentum ahead of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Womens Friendlies
India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Opening Clash Sets Tone For Three-Game Series AIFF
India U17 women will take on Russia U17 in the first of three international friendlies in Sochi on April 11, as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The Young Tigresses, coached by Pamela Conti, come into the contest on the back of impressive wins over Myanmar and an extended training camp in Bengaluru, showing strong momentum and cohesion. Russia, known for their physical style, are expected to provide a stern test in unfamiliar conditions, helping India gauge their readiness against tougher opposition ahead of facing teams like Australia and Japan in the continental tournament.
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India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Match Details

The India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies first match will be played at the Matsesta Football Center, Sochi on April 11,. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Live streaming

The India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

India U17 Vs Russia U17 Live Score, Women's Friendlies: Good Afternoon!

welcome to live coverage of the India U17 vs Russia U17 women’s friendly from Sochi. The Young Tigresses are all set to begin their three-match series as they gear up for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and all the action as it unfolds.

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