India Vs Kosovo, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India's Final Match

The Indian senior team took a step towards winning its first-ever international title outside South Asia, beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya on Saturday. (More Football News)
Anju Tamang (19') and Soumya Guguloth (79') scored the goals for India marking their second victory in the tournament.
India have previously won the SAFF Cup on five occasions and the SAF Games gold medal on three instances, but never could bag another international championship, that, too, having two European teams as their rivals. In the first match of the tournament, India defeated Estonia 4-3. Anju Tamang and Soumya Guguloth scored the two goals to secure three points for India.
The Blue Tigresses now have six points from their two games and will cross swords with Kosovo in their final round-robin tie on Tuesday, which could virtually be called the final.
Kosovo also have collected six points from two matches, leaving the fans to wait for the result of the India-Kosovo match to decide the winners. However, India stand second in the group table, behind Kosovo, who are ahead on account of better goal difference.
When India Vs Kosovo, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 match will be played?
The last match of India at Turkish Women's Cup 2024 set against Kosovo will be played on February 27, Tuesday at 4pm|6:30 IST at the Gold City Sports Complex, Alanya, Turkey.
Where to watch India Vs Kosovo, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 match?
You can catch India Vs Kosovo Turkish Women's Cup 2024 match live on the Evima Football Youtube Channel.
Unfortunately, live telecast of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 matches are not confirmed in India.
:
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Gugloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.
Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi
(With PTI Inputs)