'...In Team's Best Interest': Roma Issue Statement Confirming De Rossi Sacking

A run of three draws and one defeat to start the new Serie A campaign has seen the 41-year-old Daniele de Rossi part ways with AS Roma, for which he made 616 appearances as a player

Daniele De Rossi
Daniele De Rossi has been sacked by Roma
Roma have confirmed the sacking of head coach Daniele De Rossi after the Italian failed to win any of his first four Serie A games this season. (More Football News)

De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as interim boss back in January, and had only signed a contract extension with the club in June until 2027.

But a run of three draws and one defeat to start the new campaign has seen the 41-year-old part ways with the club he made 616 appearances for as a player. 

Roma's draw with Genoa last Sunday marked only the fourth time in their history after 1974-75, 1984-85 and 2010-11 that the Giallorossi had failed to win any of their first four Serie A games. 

Koni De Winter's late leveller for Genoa also extended Roma's barren run to just one win from their last 11 games in all competitions (drawn six and lost four).

"AS Roma announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," a club statement said. 

"The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages.

"A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work he has done in recent months with passion and dedication.

"Communication regarding the team's technical guidance will follow."

The Italian oversaw 30 games in charge of Roma in all competitions, winning 14 of those (drawn nine and lost seven), while scoring 46 goals. 

His time at the Stadio Olimpico came to an end having averaged 1.70 points per match, accumulating a total win percentage of 46.67%. 

