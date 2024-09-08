Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former Indian Football Team Coach Is Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report

The former India coach refuted offers from the AIFF to settle for five and then 10 months' salary. As per the HT report, Stimac pointed out that he was to be paid as per his contract with the Indian football team. His contract ran till June 2026, and was reportedly to be paid $30,000 (nearly ₹25.19 lakh) per month till June 2025 and $40,000 ( ₹33.6 lakh approximately) every month for a year post that.