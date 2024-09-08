Football

Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former Indian Football Team Coach Is Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report

Stimac as removed from his post on June 17 after India failed to progress to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Igor Stimac, India Football Team, Training, AIFF Photo
Former Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac AIFF Photo
info_icon

Former Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac is all set to receive his settlement dues from the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF). The Croatian will be paid $400,000 (approximately ₹3.36 crore) after tax as per a report in the Hindustan Times. (More Football News)

Stimac was given a condition that his extension for the tournament with the Indian men's football team will depended on the latter's progress to the quarter-finals - a feat that has never been achieved.

India finished last in the group when they were in the 2011 and 2015 editions. The huge payout for Stimac means he will be leaving on his terms, states the report. The Croatian is also the first Indian coach to be compensated for what was a termination of his contract as what the former states.

Igor Stimac Vs AIFF - AIFF Photo
Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Manolo Marquez replaced Stimac as the new Indian men's team coach. Stimac as removed from his post on June 17 after India failed to progress to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Back then, the apex football body had offered Stimac three months' salary as compensation.

The 57-year-old had refused and moved his petition to FIFA in August claiming $920,000 (approx Rs 7.72 crore) as two years' salary from AIFF.

Despite that, the AIFF kept the negotiations going with Stimac over the phone and emails through their secretary-general Satyanarayan Muthyalu and new secretary-general Anilkumar Prabhakaran.

The former India coach refuted offers from the AIFF to settle for five and then 10 months' salary. As per the HT report, Stimac pointed out that he was to be paid as per his contract with the Indian football team. His contract ran till June 2026, and was reportedly to be paid $30,000 (nearly ₹25.19 lakh) per month till June 2025 and $40,000 ( ₹33.6 lakh approximately) every month for a year post that.

In June, Stimac held a virtual press-conference wherein he made allegations against the AIFF. Taking sharp digs at the football in India, Stimac said that the sport in India is imprisoned.

"I came with an open heart to Indian football. But your football is imprisoned. It will take a couple of decades for things to improve which I don't see happening," Stimac said in his virtual press conference.

"Not surprised about parting ways. Most of my senior players knew I had decided to leave even after had qualified for the third round. It was impossible for me to go on without proper support, full of lies and people who had only private interests," he further added.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  2. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mandis Frustrate England On Day Two
Football News
  1. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  2. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  3. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  4. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Ready To Take Centre-Stage On Manchester City Return
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  4. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  5. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  2. Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
  4. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
  5. Is Sub-Classification Of Dalits A Necessary Tool Or A Divisive Force?
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured After Shooting At Kentuck I-75 Highway | Manhunt On
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured After Shooting At Kentuck I-75 Highway | Manhunt On
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs