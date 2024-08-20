Football

Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute

Igor Stimac, the former head coach of the Indian national football team, has filed a complaint with FIFA against the All India Football Federation (AIFF), alleging a breach of contract following his dismissal in June 2023

Igor Stimac, the former head coach of the Indian national football team, has officially filed a complaint with FIFA against the  All India Football Federation (AIFF) over contract breach. (More Football News)

Stimac is seeking compensation, including payments until the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle, due to an alleged breach of contract that occurred when he was dismissed in June 2023.

This marks the first time a former India football team head coach has challenged their dismissal at FIFA and sought compensation.

Following India's loss to Qatar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, it was widely assumed that Stimac would resign from his position as head coach of the Indian national football team. However, while India failed to qualify, Stimac somehow managed to hold on to the role. Finally, the AIFF decided to sack him and thus started the Igor Stimac vs AIFF drama.

"Our position is very clear. My client's contract was terminated from the position of the head coach without just cause. The compensation offered to the head coach by the national association is not acceptable and so we have approached the FIFA Football Tribunal,” Davor Radic, Stimac’s lawyer told the Hindustan Times.

The AIFF offered him a three-month severance package as compensation, which was rejected by the former Croatia international. There was a clause for the three-month compensation in his 2019 contract; however, it was removed when the contracts were extended in 2022 and 2023.

Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach - AIFF
Manolo Marquez Succeeds Igor Stimac As New India Football Team Head Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Following his sacking, Stimac had threatened to knock on the FIFA doors if he wasn't paid as per the contractual terms.

According to FIFA, the tribunal's procedures are free of charge when one of the parties involved is a player, coach, football agent, or match agent. The tribunal is the sole authority to "render a decision based on the circumstances of the claim," as outlined in the Guide document on FIFA's website.

If either party disagrees with the tribunal's decision, they can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

