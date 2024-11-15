Honduras vs Mexico Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch HON Vs MEX QF 1st Leg

Honduras lock horns against Mexico at the Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Friday, November 15 (Saturday, November 16 IST) in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final. (More Football News)
Los Catrachos had finished second in Group B with a 2-1-1 record and will strive to reach its first CNL Finals. Former Fulham midfielder David Ruiz scored two goals in the group stage and leads Honduras in scoring in the current campaign.
Mexico are eyeing a fourth consecutive semi-final appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League finals and first under reappointed manager Javier Aguirre.
The El Tri have some proven names in the line-up notably West Ham's Edson Álvarez and Fulham's Raúl Jiménez.
The fixture could be jeopardized by a rainstorm currently placing the Central American country on alert.
Predicted XIs:
Possible Honduras XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rivas, Arriaga, Acosta, Rodriguez; Lozano, Benguche.
Possible Mexico XI: Malagon; Sanchez, Vasquez, Montes, Angulo; Alvarez, Romo; Martin, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.
Honduras vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals 1st Leg Live Streaming
When is Honduras vs Mexico CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?
The Honduras vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match will be played on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Honduras vs Mexico CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?