Harry Maguire 'Devastated' To Miss Out On Euro 2024

Harry Maguire has confirmed that he will not be part of England's squad ahead of Euro 2024 due to injury. (More Football News)
Maguire was called up to Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man party but joined James Maddison and Curtis Jones in leaving camp ahead of Friday's friendly meeting with Iceland at Wembley Stadium.
The 31-year-old has not played since April due to a calf injury, but it was hoped he would recover in time, having been key for Southgate in previous tournaments.
Maguire trained individually on Thursday before reports claimed he had not been selected, and that news was confirmed by the player himself.
In a post on X, Maguire wrote: "I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.
"Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.
"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.
"Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."
Reports also suggested that Jack Grealish has been cut from the squad.
The Manchester City winger was reduced to a substitute role in England's friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, but impressed after coming off the bench to assist Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal.
However, he struggled for form last season, scoring just three goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.
James Trafford, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite are the other players expected to miss out on a place in the Three Lions' squad, which had to be cut down to 26.