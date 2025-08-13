Donnarumma Announces PSG Exit: 'Disappointed And Disheartened' Says Champions League Winner

After releasing a statement on social media to clarify his situation at the club, Donnarumma has all but confirmed his departure from PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave PSG
  • Helped PSG clinched first-ever UCL title this year

  • Linked to the likes of Man City, Man United and Chelsea

  • Had joined PSG from AC Milan in July 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma expressed his disappointment after being left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in helping PSG secure their first-ever Champions League title, while also turning in big performances on their way to the Club World Cup final.

Following his free transfer from AC Milan in July 2021, Donnarumma has kept 32 clean sheets in 104 Ligue 1 appearances. He has won four consecutive league titles with the Parisian club, along with two Coupe de France trophies.

Speculation around the Italy international’s future started when Manchester United were reportedly interested in the goalkeeper, and rumours of a potential exit grew after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were also reported to be admirers of Donnarumma.

After releasing a statement on social media to clarify his situation at the club, Donnarumma has all but confirmed his departure from PSG.

“From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,” said Donnarumma.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it.”

Ahead of PSG’s Super Cup clash against Tottenham on Wednesday, manager Luis Enrique confirmed it was his decision to drop Donnarumma from the squad as he wants a different "profile" of goalkeeper.

“Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision. I am 100% responsible,” said Luis Enrique.

"I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution.

"It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man.

"But we were looking for a different profile. It's very difficult to take these types of decisions."

