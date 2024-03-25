England captain Harry Kane has resumed light training with Bayern Munich after being released from the national squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium. (More Football News)
The 30-year-old was allowed to return to his club to continue his recovery and the German outfit published photographs on Monday of the striker participating in an individual fitness and ball work session.
The former Tottenham striker has also proved a successful signing for Bayern and is currently the Bundesliga’s leading scorer with 31 goals in what is his first season at the club.