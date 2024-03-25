Football

Harry Kane Resumes Training With Bayern Munich After Missing England Vs Belgium Clash

Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern Munich’s German Bundesliga win over Darmstadt and subsequently missed England’s loss to Brazil at Wembley

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
%7C%20Photo%3A%20Nick%20Potts%2FPA
Harry Kane has returned to training with Bayern Munich | Photo: Nick Potts/PA
info_icon

England captain Harry Kane has resumed light training with Bayern Munich after being released from the national squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old was allowed to return to his club to continue his recovery and the German outfit published photographs on Monday of the striker participating in an individual fitness and ball work session.

Kane, who has 89 England caps, is the country’s record goal scorer with 62.

The former Tottenham striker has also proved a successful signing for Bayern and is currently the Bundesliga’s leading scorer with 31 goals in what is his first season at the club.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra