ENG beat World Champions Spain 3-1 on penalties
The Lionesses retained the women's Euros crown
Hampton saved two spot-kicks
Hannah Hampton says she tossed Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll's bottle featuring her penalty cheat sheet into the England crowd during the penalty shoot-out of the Euro 2025 final.
England retained their European crown in Switzerland after beating world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties, with Hampton saving two spot-kicks.
The Lionesses became the first nation to retain the women's Euros since Germany won six in a row from 1995 to 2013.
Like many goalkeepers, both Hampton and Coll opted to have a sheet of paper indicating their opponent's most likely target during their respective penalties.
Hampton chose to tape the paper to her arm, but Coll stuck it onto her water bottle, with the latter's decision allowing the England goalkeeper to intervene.
"The Spanish keeper had it on her bottle," Hampton told TalkSPORT.
"So I thought when she was going in goal, I’ll just pick it up and throw it into the English fans so she can’t have it.
"I never put it on a bottle because anyone can do that, so that’s why I put it on my arm.
"It wasn’t hard, when she’s in the goal, it’s on its own, isn’t it? You just pick it up?
"When she saw my bottle in there instead, mine’s blank, but it has the same sponsors and stuff, so I just put mine in there, chucked hers in with the fans, and she had an empty bottle.
"She was walking back and I was walking the other way and she was so confused, I was trying so hard not to burst out laughing."