Hamrun Spartans welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv at Tony Bezzina Stadium on Tuesday, looking to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round match.
After exiting the Champions League qualifying at the hands of Dynamo Kiev, Hamrun Spartans will look to continue their European journey albeit in the second club competition in Europe against the Israeli club.
The Spartans have reached the qualifying stages of the Europa League in 2022-23 season, and the UCL and Conference League qualifiers in the following seasons. However the Malta-based side are yet to achieve success on their fourth attempt.
As for Maccabi Tel Aviv, they too entered the second tier club competition after exiting the UCL qualifiers to Pafos. Maccabi Tel Aviv drew the first leg but their narrow defeat in the second leg, saw them make a tame exit.
Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs:
Hamrun Spartans Predicted XIs:
Bonello; Compri, Polito, Bjelicic, Camenzuli; Mbong, Cadenovic, Garcia, Mihana; Simkus; Koffi
Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs:
Mashpati; Asante, Stojic, Camara, Revivo; Lederman, Sissokho; Davida, Peretz, Patati; Turgeman
Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming:
When and where will the Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match start?
The Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match will start at 10:30 PM IST, Thursday, Aug 5 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.
Where to watch the Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match in India?
The Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 2nd Round 1st Leg match won't be available for streaming in India.