Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 3rd Rd Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg

Get the live streaming, timing, venue and other details for the Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st leg match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League: Image used for representative purposes. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon

Hamrun Spartans welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv at Tony Bezzina Stadium on Tuesday, looking to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round match.

After exiting the Champions League qualifying at the hands of Dynamo Kiev, Hamrun Spartans will look to continue their European journey albeit in the second club competition in Europe against the Israeli club.

The Spartans have reached the qualifying stages of the Europa League in 2022-23 season, and the UCL and Conference League qualifiers in the following seasons. However the Malta-based side are yet to achieve success on their fourth attempt.

As for Maccabi Tel Aviv, they too entered the second tier club competition after exiting the UCL qualifiers to Pafos. Maccabi Tel Aviv drew the first leg but their narrow defeat in the second leg, saw them make a tame exit.

Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs:

Hamrun Spartans Predicted XIs:

Bonello; Compri, Polito, Bjelicic, Camenzuli; Mbong, Cadenovic, Garcia, Mihana; Simkus; Koffi

Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs:

Mashpati; Asante, Stojic, Camara, Revivo; Lederman, Sissokho; Davida, Peretz, Patati; Turgeman

Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming:

When and where will the Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match start?

The Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match will start at 10:30 PM IST, Thursday, Aug 5 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Where to watch the Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match in India?

The Hamrun Spartans Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 2nd Round 1st Leg match won't be available for streaming in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance