Football

Goal-Line Technology In Women's Super League? Chelsea Boss Bompastor Asks Pertinent Questions

Chelsea continued their fantastic start under Sonia Bompastor with a 5-2 Women's Super League victory against Tottenham. However, the match was not without incident, as Spurs' first goal came in a contentious fashion

Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor.
info_icon

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has called for goalline technology to be introduced in the women's game following a controversial incident in Sunday's win over Tottenham. (More Football News)

The Blues continued their fantastic start under Bompastor with a 5-2 Women's Super League victory at Kingsmeadow.

However, the match was not without incident, as Spurs' first goal, which cancelled out Maika Hamano's opener, came in contentious fashion.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was adjudged to have bundled the ball over her own goal-line from Amanda Nilden's wayward pass.

Arsenal goalscorer Rosa Kafaji - null
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Gunners Win First WSL Game Since Eidevall Exit

BY Stats Perform

Hampton received a yellow card for her protests, with replays showing the ball had not crossed the line, and Bompastor believes the introduction of goal-line technology must be forthcoming.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bompastor said: "I just think in this type of situation we just need to help the referees. From what I was watching the game it's difficult to say if the ball was in or out. I just feel like if the technology is in for the men's game why don't we have the same?

"I think it will help the referees and for the assistant referee I think that's a hard call to make. If you're unsure it's really difficult but that's the way it is. The referee takes some decisions, and we have to accept that.

"If the technology is here we should use it. It's about having a budget - it costs money. If we want to look professional we just have to have the same thing as the men's game."

Chelsea regained the lead when Nilden put through her own net just before half-time, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's magnificent volley put them two goals to the good in the 70th minute.

Sandy Baltimore made it 4-1 four minutes later, slotting home a rebound after Guro Reiten's penalty came back off the post, with Rytting Kaneryd having the final say in stoppage time after Eveliina Summanen had pulled one back for Spurs.

Rytting Kaneryd got all three of her shots on target, while she also laid on the assist for Chelsea's opener.

Chelsea's players celebrate Maika Hamano's goal versus Twente. - null
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic

BY Stats Perform

"I hope she's going to grow again," Bompastor said of Rytting Kaneryd, whose first goal came from an expected goals (xG) value of 0.04.

"She scored some great goals and her performance was really high. I think she's confident right now on the pitch, understands exactly what I expect from her, has good chemistry with her team-mates and I think she's really helping the team to perform and get the good results."

Asked if it was the best performance of her career, Rytting Kaneryd told Sky Sports: "I feel like I keep on taking steps every day, every game. I feel like I'm in a good shape right now so maybe it was, who knows."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami 'Pain-Free', Bowls Full-Tilt At M Chinnaswamy Nets
  2. PAK-A Vs OMN Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens Consolidate After Quick Wickets; 79/2 (9 Overs)
  3. IPL Mega Auction Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Awaiting BCCI Confirmation - Reports
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Asalanka, Madushka Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets - In Pics
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Breaks Long-Standing Waqar Younis Record - Check Stunning Stats
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inter Beat Roma As Lautaro Martinez Scores Yet Again - In Pics
  2. Goal-Line Technology In Women's Super League? Chelsea Boss Bompastor Asks Pertinent Questions
  3. Barcelona Vs Sevilla, La Liga: Gavi Thrilled To Be Back After Long Injury Lay-Off
  4. La Liga: Barca Thrash Sevilla - In Pics
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Pip Wolves 2-1 In Dramatic Fashion - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  3. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Will Women's Empowerment Progress Beyond Govt Schemes?
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election: Where Is Muslim Representation As Per Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: How ‘Identity’ And ‘Infiltration’ Will Determine Fate Of JMM And BJP
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Numbers Behind Political Shifts Over The Years
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  2. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: RSA Lose Two Wickets As BAN Bowlers Fightback In Dhaka
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  5. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks Silence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  6. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  7. Horoscope For October 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know