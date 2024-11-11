Getafe 0-1 Girona, La Liga: Herrera Header Seals Back-To-Back Wins For Visitors

Yangel Herrera's header late in the first half proved enough for Girona to see off Getafe 1-0 on Sunday. (More Football News)
Herrera headed home in the 42nd minute of a match devoid of much in the way of attacking quality from either team.
Indeed, there were just 11 shots throughout, with Getafe having eight and Girona three, with the hosts failing to get any of their attempts on target.
Between them, the teams combined for just 0.52 expected goals (xG) - 0.33 for Getafe and 0.19 for Girona.
The result lifted struggling Girona to 18 points and into ninth place, with Getafe 17th on 10 points.
Data Debrief: Heads up for Herrera
Herrera's goal was his second in the league this season, with his first having also been a header.
Only Thierno Barry (three) has scored more headed goals in LaLiga this term.
Getafe, meanwhile, have won only one of their 13 matches in La Liga in 2024-25, which matches their worst record at this stage of a season, set in 2021-22.