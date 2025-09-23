Gianluigi Donnarumma Wanted To Remain At PSG Before Joining Manchester City

Italian made 104 Ligue 1 appearances and featured 40 times in the Champions League for PSG
Donnarumma fell out of favour at PSG Lucas Chevalier's move
Donnarumma joined City on transfer deadline day
Gianluigi Donnarumma admitted he had wanted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain before making the move to Manchester City earlier this month.
The goalkeeper was a key figure in PSG's treble-winning campaign last season but found himself out of favour following Lucas Chevalier's move from Lille.
Donnarumma made 104 Ligue 1 appearances and featured 40 times in the Champions League for PSG. He kept six clean sheets in the latter in 2024-25, conceding 14 goals in 15 matches.
On Monday, he won the men's Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, finishing ninth overall in the standings for the top award.
After four years in Paris, Donnarumma joined City on transfer deadline day, signing a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth £30m.
He has impressed since his move so far, conceding just once in his two matches and making four saves against Manchester United and Arsenal.
Donnarumma is pleased that he made the move to the Premier League, but noted that it was hard to leave PSG behind.
"Yes, when you go through so many positive things, when you spend a lot of time with great friends, it is difficult," Donnarumma told reporters.
"But the truth is that I have found an extraordinary club [Man City], with extraordinary players, and they welcome me like a big family, and that is important for me.
"Change is difficult, but at the base, I had found [at PSG] really extraordinary supporters, extraordinary players, the staff, the coach, the sporting director, the president. That is why I had wanted to stay."