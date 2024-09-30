Football

Germany's Alexandra Popp To Bring Curtain Down On Illustrious International Career

Germany great Alexandra Popp has confirmed her impending international retirement

Germany-Alexandra-Popp
Popp, the captain of Germany's women's team, will play her final game for her country on October 28, against Australia.

The 33-year-old has played for Germany since 2010, and has scored 67 goals in 144 appearances.

She won gold at the Rio Olympics and claimed bronze in Paris this year, while also leading Germany at two World Cups and skippering them at the 2022 Euros, in which they reached the final before losing to England.

"I have always stressed that my gut will make the decision, and now it has," Wolfsburg's Popp said in a video posted on social media on Monday.

"After long, tearful deliberations, I have decided with a heavy heart to end my career with the national team. The fire that ignited in me 18 years ago and grew stronger from year to year has now almost burnt out.

"It was always important to me to make this decisive decision myself, from within myself. Neither my body, which is a ticking time bomb, nor another person should get ahead of me.

"Before the fire is completely extinguished - because then it would be too late - the right time has now come."

Popp missed Germany's Euro 2013 success due to injury.

