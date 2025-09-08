Football

Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: GER Pick Up First Group A Win

Germany picked up their first victory in Group A on Monday (September 8, 2025), thanks to second-half goals by Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz in a 3-1 home win over Northern Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying. Serge Gnabry's seventh-minute strike was earlier cancelled by Isaac Price in the first half. Germany, who had opened with a 2-0 loss at Slovakia, next host Luxembourg in Sinsheim on October 10.

FIFA World Cup Group A Qualifying Soccer Match: Northern Ireland vs Germany
FIFA World Cup Group A Qualifying Soccer Match: Germany vs Northern Ireland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

German players acknowledge the applause from the crowd after their win in the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match against Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

2/11
FIFA World Cup Group A Qualifying Soccer Match: Germany vs Northern Ireland
FIFA World Cup Group A Qualifying Soccer Match: Northern Ireland vs Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

German players walk around the field to acknowledge the applause from the crowd after their win in the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match against Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

3/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Northern Ireland vs Germany
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Germany vs Northern Ireland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Leon Goretzka, right in white jersey, and Northern Ireland's Eoin Toal reach for a header during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

4/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Germany vs Northern Ireland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Northern Ireland vs Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Florian Wirtz (17) scores his side's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

5/11
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Northern Ireland vs Germany
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Germany vs Northern Ireland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

6/11
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Germany vs Northern Ireland
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Northern Ireland vs Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Leon Goretzka, in white jersey, collides with Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith (7) and others in an attempt to score during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

7/11
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Northern Ireland vs Germany
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Germany vs Northern Ireland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's David Raum, front, and Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

8/11
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Germany vs Northern Ireland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Northern Ireland vs Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann reaches for the ball over teammate Robin Koch (3) to push it away during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

9/11
Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers
Germany vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley, left, and Germany's David Raum reach for a header during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

10/11
Germany vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Northern Ireland players celebrate with teammate Isaac Price who scored his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

11/11
Northern Ireland vs Germany Soccer Match
Germany vs Northern Ireland Soccer Match | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.

