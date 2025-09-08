German players acknowledge the applause from the crowd after their win in the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match against Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
German players walk around the field to acknowledge the applause from the crowd after their win in the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match against Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, right in white jersey, and Northern Ireland's Eoin Toal reach for a header during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's Florian Wirtz (17) scores his side's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, in white jersey, collides with Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith (7) and others in an attempt to score during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's David Raum, front, and Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann reaches for the ball over teammate Robin Koch (3) to push it away during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley, left, and Germany's David Raum reach for a header during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Northern Ireland players celebrate with teammate Isaac Price who scored his side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.
Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion stadium in Cologne, Germany.