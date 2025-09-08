Football

Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: GER Pick Up First Group A Win

Germany picked up their first victory in Group A on Monday (September 8, 2025), thanks to second-half goals by Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz in a 3-1 home win over Northern Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying. Serge Gnabry's seventh-minute strike was earlier cancelled by Isaac Price in the first half. Germany, who had opened with a 2-0 loss at Slovakia, next host Luxembourg in Sinsheim on October 10.