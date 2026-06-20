Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Germany and Ivory Coast

Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Jamal Musiala (10), top right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)
Summary of this article

  • The Germans are heavily favoured to win this game after their massive 7-1 victory over Curacao last week.

  • Ivory Coast will look forward to maintain their momentum against the four time champions.

  • The match will be held at the Toronto Stadium, Canada, Sunday, June 21, 1:30 am (IST).

Germany and Ivory Coast meet in a fascinating Group E Matchday 2 encounter, but on paper, the momentum firmly belongs to Die Mannschaft.

After producing one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, Germany enter the clash as overwhelming favourites and a side many already consider among the frontrunners to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.

The Germans dismantled Curacao 7-1 in their opening fixture, showcasing the full extent of their attacking firepower. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring before Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (2), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav joined the party.

Julian Nagelsmann's side controlled every aspect of the contest, combining ruthless finishing with relentless pressing to send an early message to the rest of the competition.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ecuador, but the scoreline arguably flattered the Elephants. Despite boasting plenty of attacking talent, they struggled to break down Ecuador for large spells and required a late intervention from substitute Amad Diallo, whose decisive goal secured all three points.

Related Content
Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo (15) reacts with teammates following their World Cup Group E soccer match win over Ecuador in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 14, 2026. - AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande (11) celebrates after teammate Amad Diallo scored their first goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia. - AP Photo
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during an international friendly match between Scotland and Ivory Coast in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan
Germany forward Kai Havertz (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against United States in Chicago ahead of their World Cup campaign. - AP Photo

While Emerse Faé's side will be pleased with the result, they know a much-improved performance will be needed against Germany.

With both teams on three points, the winner will take a giant step towards the Round of 32 and potentially seize control of Group E.

Germany will look to maintain their attacking momentum and secure qualification early, while Ivory Coast will aim to frustrate one of the tournament favourites and prove they can compete with the elite.

The Elephants have the talent to trouble Germany on the counter, but the Europeans' depth, form and confidence make them the team to beat heading into this blockbuster showdown.

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 1

  • Germany Wins: 0

  • Ivory Coast Wins: 0

  • Draws: 1

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Germany is heavily favored to defeat the Ivory Coast in their 2026 World Cup Group E match, with most expert predictions and betting odds pointing to a 3-1 or 2-1 win for the Germans.

Germany enters the fixture riding high on a massive 7-1 victory over Curacao, while Ivory Coast secured a narrow 1-0 win against Ecuador.

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Germany Predicted XIs:

Neuer (GK); Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlović, Nmecha, Musiala, Sane, Wirtz, Havertz.

Ivory Coast Predicted XIs:

Y. Fofana (GK); Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande.

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Toronto, Canada

  • Stadium: Toronto Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, 21 June

  • Kick-off Time: 21/06/2026 – 1:30 am (IST)

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Germany:

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel.

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.

Forwards

Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt.

Ivory Coast:

Goalkeepers

Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont.

Defenders

Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo.

Midfielders

Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri.

Forwards

Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories