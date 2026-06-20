Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The Germans are heavily favoured to win this game after their massive 7-1 victory over Curacao last week.
Ivory Coast will look forward to maintain their momentum against the four time champions.
The match will be held at the Toronto Stadium, Canada, Sunday, June 21, 1:30 am (IST).
Germany and Ivory Coast meet in a fascinating Group E Matchday 2 encounter, but on paper, the momentum firmly belongs to Die Mannschaft.
After producing one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, Germany enter the clash as overwhelming favourites and a side many already consider among the frontrunners to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.
The Germans dismantled Curacao 7-1 in their opening fixture, showcasing the full extent of their attacking firepower. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring before Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (2), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav joined the party.
Julian Nagelsmann's side controlled every aspect of the contest, combining ruthless finishing with relentless pressing to send an early message to the rest of the competition.
Ivory Coast, meanwhile, began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ecuador, but the scoreline arguably flattered the Elephants. Despite boasting plenty of attacking talent, they struggled to break down Ecuador for large spells and required a late intervention from substitute Amad Diallo, whose decisive goal secured all three points.
While Emerse Faé's side will be pleased with the result, they know a much-improved performance will be needed against Germany.
With both teams on three points, the winner will take a giant step towards the Round of 32 and potentially seize control of Group E.
Germany will look to maintain their attacking momentum and secure qualification early, while Ivory Coast will aim to frustrate one of the tournament favourites and prove they can compete with the elite.
The Elephants have the talent to trouble Germany on the counter, but the Europeans' depth, form and confidence make them the team to beat heading into this blockbuster showdown.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 1
Germany Wins: 0
Ivory Coast Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Germany is heavily favored to defeat the Ivory Coast in their 2026 World Cup Group E match, with most expert predictions and betting odds pointing to a 3-1 or 2-1 win for the Germans.
Germany enters the fixture riding high on a massive 7-1 victory over Curacao, while Ivory Coast secured a narrow 1-0 win against Ecuador.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Germany Predicted XIs:
Neuer (GK); Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlović, Nmecha, Musiala, Sane, Wirtz, Havertz.
Ivory Coast Predicted XIs:
Y. Fofana (GK); Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Toronto, Canada
Stadium: Toronto Stadium
Date: Sunday, 21 June
Kick-off Time: 21/06/2026 – 1:30 am (IST)
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Germany:
Goalkeepers
Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel.
Defenders
Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.
Midfielders
Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.
Forwards
Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt.
Ivory Coast:
Goalkeepers
Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont.
Defenders
Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo.
Midfielders
Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri.
Forwards
Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi.