Football

GER Vs DEN, Euro 2024 Last 16: Eriksen Says 'It Doesn't Get Any Bigger' For Denmark

Denmark, who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, are appearing in the knockout stages of successive European Championships for the first time, having finished as Group C runners-up behind England

Christian Eriksen is relishing Denmark's clash with Germany.
Christian Eriksen acknowledges "it doesn't get any bigger" for Denmark as they prepare to take on host nation Germany in the Euro 2024 round of 16. (More Football News)

Kasper Hjulmand's side, who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, are appearing in the knockout stages of successive European Championships for the first time, having finished as Group C runners-up behind England.

Eriksen played a key role as the Danes went unbeaten in their opening three matches.

Julian Nagelsmann expects Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger to be available on Saturday. - null
Germany Vs Denmark, Euro 2024 Last 16: Rudiger Fit; Nagelsmann Ponders Striker Decision

BY Stats Perform

The Manchester United midfielder scored against Slovenia, and became the first Denmark player to register 10 or more shots (10) and create 10 or more chances (13) in a single edition of a major tournament.

Denmark have lost all five of their previous European Championship matches against the host nation, though they do boast fond memories of their victory over Germany in the 1992 final.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Eriksen said. "A knockout game against Germany in Germany; it doesn't get any bigger than that.

"A lot of people seem to think that we've lost already, so we can play freely and give our all. I'm looking forward to showing that we can rub shoulders [with the best teams] in this tournament.

"I believe we can beat the Germans, but many things will have to come together for us."

Eriksen has also become Denmark's most-capped player after taking his tally of senior international appearances to 133 - one ahead of team-mate Simon Kjaer.

"I'm very proud to have won so many international caps," the 32-year-old added. "It's a bit of a strange feeling because a lot of the players who are up there are all-time greats of Danish football.

"To be there alongside them is something I will look upon fondly when I'm done playing, with a big smile on my face."

