Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United, EPL: Magpies' Unbeaten Run Ends At Craven Cottage

Fulham ended Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and recorded their second victory of the campaign, winning 3-1 at Craven Cottage. (More Football News)
Raul Jimenez scored the opening goal after five minutes, chesting down Adama Traore’s cross and firing a shot low into the net.
Smith Rowe nearly doubled the lead just moments later when he struck an effort onto the top of the crossbar, but later found the net from close-range on 22 minutes.
Newcastle responded inside 28 seconds of the second half, with Harvey Barnes producing a fine finish to halve the deficit.
The hosts nearly gifted Newcastle an equaliser shortly after as Bernd Leno presented Fabian Schar with the ball from a goal-kick but the defender failed to punish the goalkeeper.
Both sides had chances in the second half, but substitute Reiss Nelson sealed the three points for the hosts with a goal in added time.
Fulham climb to eighth in the Premier League table, while Newcastle drop to sixth after their first defeat of the season.
Data Debrief: Jimenez sets the tone
Raul Jimenez has scored eight goals in his last nine Premier League starts, netting in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2023.
The victory means Fulham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W2 D2), their longest without defeat since February 2023 (also 4 games). They’ve never been on a longer such run under Marco Silva in the competition.