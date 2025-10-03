France Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Jean-Philippe Mateta Receives First Senior Call-Up

In-form duo Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are set to feature again for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists, while brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez were also named in the squad

Stats Perform
Jean-Philippe Mateta has received his first senior call-up for France
Jean-Philippe Mateta has received his first senior call-up for France
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Didier Deschamps releases his latest squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

  • Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike retains his place in France squad

  • France will host Azerbaijan before travelling to Iceland for their next two fixtures

Jean-Philippe Mateta has received his first senior call-up to the France national team after Didier Deschamps released his latest squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 28-year-old striker has scored twice in six Premier League games so far this season and has played a pivotal role in Crystal Palace’s 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Mateta has previously represented France at youth level, while also scoring five goals in six games at the 2024 Olympic Games as they took the silver medal under the guidance of Thierry Henry.

The prolific forward will be hoping to prove his worth in the absence of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who both miss out through injury.

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike also retains his place in the squad after making his senior France debut during the last international break, though he did limp out of Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray earlier this week.

In-form duo Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are set to feature again for the 2022 World Cup finalists, while brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez were also named in the squad.

After making a perfect start to qualification in Group D, France will host Azerbaijan before travelling to Iceland for their next two fixtures.

France squad: Lucas Chevalier (PSG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Manu Kone (France), Michael Olise (Bayern), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Khephren Thuram (Juventus), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingley Coman (Al-Nassr), Hugo Ekiktike (Liverpool), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan).

