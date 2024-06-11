Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach

Fernando Torres has been named as the new head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team, in a statement released by the La Liga club on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The former World Cup-winning Spain striker started his coaching career in 2021 with Atleti's Under-19's side after retiring from professional football two years prior.
His new role will be his first in senior management and he will succeed Luis Tevenet, who has joined Diego Simeone's senior staff ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
"I am at home and I feel an enormous responsibility since I decided to face this new stage," Torres said. "It has been three years of constant learning.
"For me this step is very important and I want to be ambitious to do things better every day, face the challenges that come and the responsibility in the best way and at the same time knowing that I am in no hurry and no need to take a wrong step.
"I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the peace of mind of knowing that we are prepared."
The 40-year-old scored more than 100 goals in two spells for the 11-time Spanish champions, and helped his nation win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.