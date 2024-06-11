Football

Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach

The former World Cup-winning Spain striker started his coaching career in 2021 with Atleti's Under-19's side after retiring from professional football two years prior

Fernando Torres has been announced as Atletico Madrid's new B team head coach
info_icon

Fernando Torres has been named as the new head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team, in a statement released by the La Liga club on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The former World Cup-winning Spain striker started his coaching career in 2021 with Atleti's Under-19's side after retiring from professional football two years prior. 

His new role will be his first in senior management and he will succeed Luis Tevenet, who has joined Diego Simeone's senior staff ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. 

"I am at home and I feel an enormous responsibility since I decided to face this new stage," Torres said. "It has been three years of constant learning.

"For me this step is very important and I want to be ambitious to do things better every day, face the challenges that come and the responsibility in the best way and at the same time knowing that I am in no hurry and no need to take a wrong step.

"I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the peace of mind of knowing that we are prepared."

The 40-year-old scored more than 100 goals in two spells for the 11-time Spanish champions, and helped his nation win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year
  3. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  4. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  5. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Colombia's Luis Diaz 'Happy' At Liverpool Amidst Speculation Over Future
  2. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach
  4. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
World News
  1. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  2. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  3. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  4. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  5. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash