Football

Football Transfer Rumours: England Eyes Possible Replacements For Gareth Southgate

With Southgate reportedly on Manchester United's radar, English FA could turn to the likes of Graham Potter, Eddie Howe among others

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Nick%20Potts%2FPA
Current England boss Gareth Southgate. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
info_icon

What the papers say

The Mirror says Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Gary O’Neil could all be in the running for the England manager’s job if Gareth Southgate leaves for Manchester United. (More Football News)

Also according to the Mirror, if Bayern Munich are unable to recruit Xabi Alonso, the German club could look to Jose Mourinho to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Jose%20Mourinho
Jose Mourinho
info_icon

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is looking to return to Fluminense when his Chelsea contract runs out at the end of the season, says The Sun.

England manager Gareth Southgate. - James Manning/PA
Football Transfer Rumours: Gareth Southgate Favourite To Replace ETH At Man United

BY Stats Perform

Social media round-up

Advertisement

Players to watch

Raphinha: Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian winger, with Sport reporting that his future at Barcelona remains unclear

info_icon

Conor Gallagher: Spurs are also circling the Chelsea midfielder, whose contract expires in 2025, writes Teamtalk.

Tosin Adarabioyo: Liverpool, Tottenham, and AC Milan are all interested in the 26-year-old defender, even though the Standard writes that Fulham are keen to offer him a new contract.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads