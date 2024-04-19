Football Transfer Rumours: Arsenal Keen On Signing Alexander Isak And Michael Olise

Liberian talent Divine Teah turns 18 and he's set to sign professional deal at Hammarby. Understand he'll put pen to paper today on four year deal.

Contract valid until 2028 for Teah, on the radar of several clubs in England and France for the future. pic.twitter.com/R57JhvDjhw

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2024