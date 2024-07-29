Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends

Raphael Varane has joined Como on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the option to extend at the newly promoted Serie A side. (More Football News)
The former Manchester United defender was a free agent following his departure from Old Trafford, where he won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his three-year spell.
Varane is Como's latest major signing, following the likes of Andrea Belotti, Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno, as new boss Cesc Fabregas looks to bolster his squad ahead of the club's first Serie A campaign in 21 years.
Upon signing for the club, Varane said: "I am very happy and enthusiastic about this new project, I can't wait to get started and get to know the team and my teammates.
"At first I was curious to find out what it was all about, and then I realised how special and different this project is to all the others I've been offered, so I wanted to find out more.
"The more I got into the project, the more interesting it became and that gave me a different perspective on what I wanted to do. Once it became real, it went straight to the top of my list, and we were able to get it done.
"I'm really happy. There's a lot to do and it's very exciting. I have a lot of experience at the highest level, and now to be able to share that knowledge to help a club build itself to the top is something beautiful."
A 2018 World Cup winner with France - and four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid - Varane will bring plenty of quality and experience to Como's backline.
The centre-half could make his competitive debut for I Lariani when they launch their Serie A season away at Juventus on August 19.