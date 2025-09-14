Napoli secured a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi
Rasmus Hojlund and Sam Beukema scored on their Napoli debuts
Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a penalty after VAR review
Napoli remain unbeaten, winning their first three Serie A 2025-26 matches
Rasmus Hojlund and Sam Beukema scored on their Napoli debuts as the Scudetto holders earned a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina to go top of Serie A.
Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet for Napoli, whose attention now turns to their opening game of the Champions League against Manchester City next Thursday.
David de Gea was called into action in just the second minute to repel Giovanni Di Lorenzo's fierce strike before Hojlund saw an effort scrambled away on the line soon after.
Napoli were handed the chance to take the lead in the third minute when Frank Anguissa was brought down by Pietro Comuzzo, with the penalty awarded following a VAR review.
De Bruyne stepped up to send De Gea the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick before Hojlund doubled Napoli's lead with a composed finish in off the right-hand post.
It could have been 3-0 10 minutes later, when De Bruyne came close, before Moise Kean squandered a glorious chance at the other end as he headed over from close range.
But Napoli pulled further clear six minutes after the restart through Beukema's simple finish from inside the six-yard box, after Fiorentina failed to clear Matteo Politano's corner.
Luca Ranieri slammed home a consolation for Fiorentina 11 minutes from time, but Napoli had little trouble in making it three wins from three.
Data Debrief: Conte reaches milestone
Many predicted it would be difficult for Napoli to replicate their heroics from last season, but they have started 2025-26 in style. They have now won their first three matches of a Serie A season for the first time since 2021-22.
It was a positive day all round for Napoli, with Hojlund scoring in Serie A 832 days after his last goal for Atalanta, with the on-loan forward hoping to fill the gap at the top of the pitch left by the injured Romelu Lukaku.
Napoli were worthy victors at Stadio Artemio Franchi, and performed on track compared to their 3.18 expected goals, though Fiorentina did generate 1.68 xG from 19 attempts.
This win also saw Conte reach 550 points in 244 Serie A games as a coach. In, in the three points for a win era, which began in 1994-95, he has reached that milestone in the Italian top flight in the fewest number of matches.