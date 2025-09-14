Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli, Serie A: Hojlund Scores On Debut As Scudetto Holders Go Top Of Table

Napoli secured a 3-1 victory against Fiorentina, with Rasmus Hojlund and Sam Beukema scoring on their debuts, taking them top of Serie A 2025-26

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fiorentina vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates his first goal for Napoli against Fiorentina.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Napoli secured a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi

  • Rasmus Hojlund and Sam Beukema scored on their Napoli debuts

  • Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a penalty after VAR review

  • Napoli remain unbeaten, winning their first three Serie A 2025-26 matches

Rasmus Hojlund and Sam Beukema scored on their Napoli debuts as the Scudetto holders earned a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina to go top of Serie A.

Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet for Napoli, whose attention now turns to their opening game of the Champions League against Manchester City next Thursday. 

David de Gea was called into action in just the second minute to repel Giovanni Di Lorenzo's fierce strike before Hojlund saw an effort scrambled away on the line soon after. 

Napoli were handed the chance to take the lead in the third minute when Frank Anguissa was brought down by Pietro Comuzzo, with the penalty awarded following a VAR review.

De Bruyne stepped up to send De Gea the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick before Hojlund doubled Napoli's lead with a composed finish in off the right-hand post. 

It could have been 3-0 10 minutes later, when De Bruyne came close, before Moise Kean squandered a glorious chance at the other end as he headed over from close range.

But Napoli pulled further clear six minutes after the restart through Beukema's simple finish from inside the six-yard box, after Fiorentina failed to clear Matteo Politano's corner.

Related Content
Related Content

Luca Ranieri slammed home a consolation for Fiorentina 11 minutes from time, but Napoli had little trouble in making it three wins from three.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Conte reaches milestone 

Many predicted it would be difficult for Napoli to replicate their heroics from last season, but they have started 2025-26 in style. They have now won their first three matches of a Serie A season for the first time since 2021-22.

It was a positive day all round for Napoli, with Hojlund scoring in Serie A 832 days after his last goal for Atalanta, with the on-loan forward hoping to fill the gap at the top of the pitch left by the injured Romelu Lukaku. 

Napoli were worthy victors at Stadio Artemio Franchi, and performed on track compared to their 3.18 expected goals, though Fiorentina did generate 1.68 xG from 19 attempts.

This win also saw Conte reach 550 points in 244 Serie A games as a coach. In, in the three points for a win era, which began in 1994-95, he has reached that milestone in the Italian top flight in the fewest number of matches.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

  3. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final: Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Uddhav Thackeray Calls for ‘Sindoor’ Protests Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match

  4. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Day In Pics: September 13, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  4. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  5. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions