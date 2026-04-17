Fiorentina 2-1 Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League 2025-26: Eagles Enter Semi-Final Despite Of Narrow Loss

Crystal Palace made history on April 16, Thursday, by reaching their first-ever European semi-final despite a 2–1 second-leg defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Leading 3–0 from the first leg, Palace extended their aggregate lead in the 17th minute when Ismaila Sarr headed home a cross from Daniel Munoz. Fiorentina fought back, starting with an Albert Gudmundsson penalty after a soft foul. Palace then lost key players Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix to injury before half-time. In the 53rd minute, Cher Ndour ignited the Florence crowd with a 25-yard piledriver to put the hosts ahead on the night. However, Dean Henderson made vital saves to prevent a total collapse. Palace held on to win 4–2 on aggregate and will face Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals.

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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Chris Richards
Crystal Palace's Chris Richards and teammates celebrate after the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-
Crystal Palace supports light pyrotechnics during the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix celebrates after the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-
Crystal Palace players celebrate after the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Robin Gosens
Fiorentina's Robin Gosens, right, fights for the ball with Crystal Palace's Chris Richards during the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner looks on during the Conference League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Cher Ndour
Fiorentina's Cher Ndour celebrates scoring during the Conference League quarterfinal 2nd leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, right, in action during the Conference League quarterfinal 2nd leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates scoring during the Conference League quarterfinal 2nd leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League soccer-
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, celebrates scoring during the Conference League quarterfinal 2nd leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace in Florence, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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