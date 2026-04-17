Fiorentina 2-1 Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League 2025-26: Eagles Enter Semi-Final Despite Of Narrow Loss
Crystal Palace made history on April 16, Thursday, by reaching their first-ever European semi-final despite a 2–1 second-leg defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Leading 3–0 from the first leg, Palace extended their aggregate lead in the 17th minute when Ismaila Sarr headed home a cross from Daniel Munoz. Fiorentina fought back, starting with an Albert Gudmundsson penalty after a soft foul. Palace then lost key players Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix to injury before half-time. In the 53rd minute, Cher Ndour ignited the Florence crowd with a 25-yard piledriver to put the hosts ahead on the night. However, Dean Henderson made vital saves to prevent a total collapse. Palace held on to win 4–2 on aggregate and will face Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals.
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