FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India To Have Preparatory Camp In Bhubaneswar Ahead Of Matches

The final squad will move to Kolkata on June 2 ahead of the Blue Tigers clash against Kuwait at Salt Lake Stadium on June 6

The Indian football team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar starting May 10
The Indian football team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar starting May 10, ahead of its crucial second round FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar. (More Football News)

The final squad will move to Kolkata on June 2 ahead of the Blue Tigers clash against Kuwait at Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

"India Sr men’s national team will have a 4-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting 10 May, 2024," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted on Wednesday.

"The final squad will move to Kolkata on 2 June, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait!" it added.

The Indian team will aim to recover from the embarrassing 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan last month in Guwahati.

The Blue Tigers currently stand second in the group with four points from as many games, ahead of the third-placed Afghanistan only on goal difference.

Two teams will progress to the third round after six matches.

After facing Kuwait, India will travel to Qatar for the final group stage game against the hosts on June 11.

