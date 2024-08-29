Federico Chiesa: Italian Boosts Arne Slot's Attacking Options As He Joins Liverpool From Juventus

Liverpool have signed Italy international Federico Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus. (More Football News)
The Reds have reportedly paid an initial £10million for the 26-year-old, with that fee rising to £12.5m including add-ons.
Chiesa is said to have signed a four-year deal with Liverpool, though the club did not confirm the length of the contract.
He joined Juve from Fiorentina in 2020, and starred at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, which Italy won by beating England on penalties at Wembley.
Capable of playing on either flank, Chiesa scored nine goals and set up two more in Serie A last term.
Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Chiesa said: "I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.
"So, I’m so happy and I can't wait to get started."
Chiesa will add another creative outlet for Arne Slot, having crafted 54 chances in Serie A in 2023-24, which would have ranked him third among Liverpool's attacking options, behind Mohamed Salah (66) and Luis Diaz (64).
He is also a proficient dribbler, having attempted 94 take-ons in Serie A last season, while also making 193 progressive carries.