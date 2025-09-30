Football

Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Bowen Strikes Late To Rescue 1-1 Draw

West Ham rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton in a Premier League clash on Monday Night Football, earning a point under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Michael Keane had put Everton ahead from a corner, highlighting West Ham’s ongoing struggles with set-pieces, but Jarrod Bowen struck back in the 65th minute, powering home a loose ball at the back post to level the scores. Everton dominated much of the second half but were wasteful in front of goal, while Nuno’s side will need to address their corner defending ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.