Football

Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Bowen Strikes Late To Rescue 1-1 Draw

West Ham rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton in a Premier League clash on Monday Night Football, earning a point under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Michael Keane had put Everton ahead from a corner, highlighting West Ham’s ongoing struggles with set-pieces, but Jarrod Bowen struck back in the 65th minute, powering home a loose ball at the back post to level the scores. Everton dominated much of the second half but were wasteful in front of goal, while Nuno’s side will need to address their corner defending ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Nuno Espirito Santo
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges the crowd after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

2/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Konstantinos Mavropanos
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

3/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Jarrod Bowen
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

4/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and West Ham United's Soungoutou Magassa, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

5/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Mateus Fernandes
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Everton's Jack Grealish, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

6/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Mateus Fernandes
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Everton's Jack Grealish, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

7/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Soungoutou Magassa
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Soungoutou Magassa, centre, and Everton's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

8/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Michael Keane
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Everton's Michael Keane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

9/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Kyle Walker-Peters
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters, left, and Everton's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

10/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 EPL match Everton vs West Ham United_Lucas Paqueta
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs West Ham United | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta and Mateus Fernandes battle for the ball with Everton's Idrissa Gueye, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal To Honour Zubeen Garg With Special Tribute

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Bat First Against SL-W - Check Playing XIs

  3. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  3. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick