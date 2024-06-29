Football

Euro 2024: Teamwork Key To Success Against England, Says Milan Skriniar

Skriniar accepts that Gareth Southgate's side have more individual talent within their ranks but believes his team can pull off a shock by working together as a collective

Milan Skriniar believes teamwork will be enough for Slovakia to beat England.
info_icon

Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar highlighted teamwork as the key to success against England ahead of their last-16 meeting with the Three Lions on Sunday. (More Football News)

England finished top of Group C with five points following underwhelming performances against Denmark and Slovenia as they limped into the last-16.  

Meanwhile, Slovakia progressed as one of the best third-placed teams after drawing with Romania on Matchday 3, setting up a second meeting in a major tournament against England in Gelsenkirchen.

Skriniar accepts that Gareth Southgate's side have more individual talent within their ranks but believes his team can pull off a shock by working together as a collective. 

Phil Foden has played all three of England's games in Germany - null
England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024: Foden To Rejoin ENG Squad Soon After Third Child's Birth - Reports

BY Stats Perform

"In my opinion, they rely on individual quality and they know that they have players who can decide matches for them," Skriniar said. "That's why I think we can handle them through teamwork."

Following the full-time whistle in Cologne, Southgate and his players were greeted with boos from the travelling England support. 

It brings increasing pressure onto the shoulders of the Three Lions head coach and his players, something Skriniar believes has already affected them in Germany. 

"Even in the first match (a 1-0 win for England over Serbia), they went in with the fact that they are England, and they have to manage things in terms of results.

Theo Hernandez refused to discuss his future plans with Milan - null
UEFA Euro 2024: 'Focused' Theo Hernandez Unsure On Milan Future

BY Stats Perform

"The media and fans (have been critical) after their matches, so they will be under much more pressure than us. It can work in our favour."

Having said that, the Paris Saint-Germain defender insists his side will not just sit back and will aim to take the game to England.

"The defensive phase will definitely be important, we have to start defending from the attackers. But the key is to play football," Skriniar said.

"We have to show them that we can play. Let them know that they are up against a team that knows what it wants."
 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Teamwork Key To Success Against England, Says Milan Skriniar
  2. Leylah Fernandez To Face Daria Kasatkina In Eastbourne Open 2024 Final
  3. ESP Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Live Streaming: Key Players, Prize Money, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Immanuel Quickley To Remain With The Toronto Raptors On $175m Deal
World News
  1. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  2. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  3. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  4. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  5. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights