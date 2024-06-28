England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024: Foden To Rejoin ENG Squad Soon After Third Child's Birth - Reports

England star Phil Foden was set to join back up with his team-mates on Thursday, according to reports. (More Football News)
Foden left England's Euro 2024 camp on Wednesday due to a "pressing family matter".
It was subsequently confirmed Foden was attending the birth of his third child.
The 24-year-old was then travelling back to Germany late on Thursday.
England face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday.
Foden has started all three of England's matches at the tournament so far, though the Premier League Player of the Season has so far failed to find his best form.