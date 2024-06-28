Football

England Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024: Foden To Rejoin ENG Squad Soon After Third Child's Birth - Reports

Phil Foden departed England's Euro 2024 training camp on Wednesday to address a personal matter. It was later revealed that Foden was present for the birth of his third child

Phil Foden has played all three of England's games in Germany
info_icon

England star Phil Foden was set to join back up with his team-mates on Thursday, according to reports. (More Football News)

Foden left England's Euro 2024 camp on Wednesday due to a "pressing family matter".

It was subsequently confirmed Foden was attending the birth of his third child.

The 24-year-old was then travelling back to Germany late on Thursday.

England face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday.

Foden has started all three of England's matches at the tournament so far, though the Premier League Player of the Season has so far failed to find his best form.

